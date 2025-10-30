Delhi Weather Update: Winters Set In As Smog Peaks, AQI Crosses 400 In Important Locations

A drastic shift in weather is sweeping over Delhi-NCR, with a continuous drop in temperatures and the beginning of light fog, pointing towards the impending advent of harsh winter. The trend towards cooling notwithstanding, people are still fighting against frightening levels of air pollution, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching the 'Severe' level in many areas.

Early Winter Signs In Delhi-NCR

The whole National Capital Region (NCR), that is, Delhi and Noida, is witnessing a steady fall in mercury. This change has resulted in light fog appearing in many places, hinting at a tough winter ahead. Forecasts anticipate a blanket of mist/fog from October 31 to November 3. The gradual decline in temperature has increased the chill, prompting a forecast that residents may need to pull out their heavy sweaters and jackets as early as the first week of November.

Current And Forecast Weather

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in Delhi on Wednesday stood at 29 degree celsius, some 4.6 degree celsius below the seasonal average. The lowest temperature of 18.2 degree celsius was recorded.

Thursday's Weather: The IMD has predicted shallow fog on Thursday. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain at around 30 degree celsius and 18 degree celsius, respectively.

Humidity: Humidity was measured at 79% at 5:30 PM.

Delhi Breathes Toxic Air: Pollution At 'Severe' Level

Although the temperature dropped favourably, no relief was experienced from the toxic air pollution by residents of Delhi-NCR today.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Air Quality Index (AQI) in zones such as Anand Vihar and Akshardham reached beyond the critical point, measuring 409, which classifies it under the 'Severe' category. Inhalation of this air poses a high health risk for respiratory disease.

Meanwhile, the AQI close to India Gate and nearby locations was 319, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category.

AQI Levels At Major Delhi Locations

The air quality across major locations in Delhi remains dangerously high, with several areas falling into the 'Very Poor' and 'Severe' categories. The most critical pollution levels were recorded at Anand Vihar, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) surged to 409, placing it firmly in the 'Severe' bracket.

A large number of stations across the capital recorded air quality in the 'Very Poor' category (AQI 301-400), indicating a high health risk for all residents.

Key locations in this highly polluted range include Ashok Vihar (385), Bawana (382), Dwarka (367), ITO (365), Jahangirpuri (385), and Dilshad Garden (363).

Even areas close to central spots, such as India Gate (319), Lodhi Road (325), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (356), and IGI Airport (316), are registering 'Very Poor' air. Only a few sites, such as DTU (259), managed to stay in the slightly better, yet still concerning, 'Poor' category.

