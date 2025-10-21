Advertisement
DELHI AQI TODAY

Morning After Diwali: Delhi Chokes As AQI Slips Into 'Very Poor' Category | CHECK

Delhi AQI Today: The CPCB data had reportedly predicted the air quality in the national capital expected to deteriorate further into the "severe" category on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2025, 07:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Morning After Diwali: Delhi Chokes As AQI Slips Into 'Very Poor' Category | CHECK A commuter rides a two-wheeler on Kartavya Path amid the thick smog as AQI (Credit: File Photo/ANI)

Delhi AQI Today: Delhi's air quality reportedly continued to deteriorate on Tuesday morning, following Diwali celebrations the night before.

The forecast of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for the coming days indicates a similar trend. The data had predicted the air quality expected to deteriorate further into the "severe" category on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to ANI, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the ITO region was recorded at 259, in the 'Poor' category, this morning.

Delhi's AQI On Diwali

According to the CPCB, Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 335 at 8 am on Diwali morning. 

The CPCB data of Monday evening showed Delhi's AQI as 345 putting it in the "very poor" category. 

Meanwhile, the neighbouring region's data showed:

1. Faridabad- 182 ("moderate")
2. Ghaziabad- 316 ("very poor")
3. Noida- 325 ("very poor")
4. Gurugram- 295 ("poor")

Also Read: Delhi Celebrates 'Cracker Diwali' Pushing Air Quality Into ‘Very Poor’ Category

Health Risks As Air Pollution Rises

According to an IANS report, health experts have warned of an increase in respiratory diseases, stroke, and heart attack, among others, as the air quality in the national capital continues to get worse. 

“Increased exposure to air pollution has both acute short-term and long-term impacts on health. Short-term impacts include exacerbation of asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), shortness of breath, and itching in the eyes. Long-term exposure leads to cardio-respiratory diseases, stroke, heart attack, dementia, and mental health issues,” Dr Harshal R Salve, Additional Professor at the Centre for Community Medicine at AIIMS, New Delhi, told IANS.

The expert noted that children and the elderly more than 60 years, and those with pre-existing illnesses are more vulnerable to the impact of air pollution.

Delhi's GRAP 2 Measures

The air quality crisis in Delhi prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the NCR and adjoining areas to out Stage-II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) into motion.

(with agencies' inputs) 

