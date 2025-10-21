Morning After Diwali: Delhi Chokes As AQI Slips Into 'Very Poor' Category | CHECK

Delhi AQI Today: Delhi's air quality reportedly continued to deteriorate on Tuesday morning, following Diwali celebrations the night before.

The forecast of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for the coming days indicates a similar trend. The data had predicted the air quality expected to deteriorate further into the "severe" category on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to ANI, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the ITO region was recorded at 259, in the 'Poor' category, this morning.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

#WATCH | Visuals from the ITO as GRAP-2 invoked in Delhi.



The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the region was recorded at 259, in the 'Poor' category, this morning. pic.twitter.com/vPA2aXJszX — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2025

Delhi's AQI On Diwali

According to the CPCB, Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 335 at 8 am on Diwali morning.

The CPCB data of Monday evening showed Delhi's AQI as 345 putting it in the "very poor" category.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring region's data showed:

1. Faridabad- 182 ("moderate")

2. Ghaziabad- 316 ("very poor")

3. Noida- 325 ("very poor")

4. Gurugram- 295 ("poor")

Also Read: Delhi Celebrates 'Cracker Diwali' Pushing Air Quality Into ‘Very Poor’ Category

Health Risks As Air Pollution Rises

According to an IANS report, health experts have warned of an increase in respiratory diseases, stroke, and heart attack, among others, as the air quality in the national capital continues to get worse.

“Increased exposure to air pollution has both acute short-term and long-term impacts on health. Short-term impacts include exacerbation of asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), shortness of breath, and itching in the eyes. Long-term exposure leads to cardio-respiratory diseases, stroke, heart attack, dementia, and mental health issues,” Dr Harshal R Salve, Additional Professor at the Centre for Community Medicine at AIIMS, New Delhi, told IANS.

The expert noted that children and the elderly more than 60 years, and those with pre-existing illnesses are more vulnerable to the impact of air pollution.

Delhi's GRAP 2 Measures

The air quality crisis in Delhi prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the NCR and adjoining areas to out Stage-II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) into motion.

(with agencies' inputs)