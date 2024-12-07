Advertisement
DELHI AIR QUALITY

Delhi AQI Today: Air Quality Dips To 'Poor' After Days Of Slight Improvement

A thin layer of smog engulfed several areas around Delhi-NCR, including India Gate and Barapulla.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2024, 08:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi AQI Today: Air Quality Dips To 'Poor' After Days Of Slight Improvement (Photo: ANI)

Delhi Air Quality: Amid the persisting air pollution in the national capital from the last few weeks, the air quality remained in the ‘poor category’ in several parts across Delhi on Saturday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

However, in some areas across the national capital, the air quality was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category. 

The CPCB classifies AQI levels between 0 and 50 as "good," between 51 and 100 as "satisfactory," between 101 and 200 as "moderate," between 201 and 300 as "poor," between 301 and 400 as "very poor," and above 400 as "severe.".

