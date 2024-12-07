Delhi AQI Today: Air Quality Dips To 'Poor' After Days Of Slight Improvement

Delhi Air Quality: Amid the persisting air pollution in the national capital from the last few weeks, the air quality remained in the ‘poor category’ in several parts across Delhi on Saturday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

#WATCH | A thin layer of smog engulfs the area around India Gate as the Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi continues to be in the 'poor' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). pic.twitter.com/uvVz9B8m6j December 7, 2024

A thin layer of smog engulfed several areas around Delhi-NCR, including India Gate and Barapulla.

#WATCH | A thin layer of haze covers the Barapulla area in Delhi. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality in the area remains in 'moderate' category.



(Drone visuals shot at 7:30 am) pic.twitter.com/1EEdfYCpvK — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2024

However, in some areas across the national capital, the air quality was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category.

The CPCB classifies AQI levels between 0 and 50 as "good," between 51 and 100 as "satisfactory," between 101 and 200 as "moderate," between 201 and 300 as "poor," between 301 and 400 as "very poor," and above 400 as "severe.".