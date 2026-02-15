Delhi AQI today: Air quality remains poor; IMD expects mercury to rise

Delhi on Sunday recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 221, placing it in the “poor” category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) SAMEER app at 6:05 am.

While the city’s overall air quality remained poor, most monitoring stations reported AQI levels in the "moderate" category, with several areas falling into the "poor" category.

Delhi’s Air Quality Today: Station-wise AQI list

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Moderate (AQI 101–200)

Mandir Marg – 152

Najafgarh – 144

NSIT Dwarka – 162

Lodhi Road – 164

IIT Delhi – 168

Additionally, Sri Aurobindo Marg – 170, Pusa – 173, IGI Airport (T3) – 172, Aya Nagar – 181, CRRI Mathura Road – 185, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium – 190 and DTU – 198 also recorded AQI in "moderate" category.

Poor (AQI 201–300)

North Campus (DU) – 202

Burari Crossing – 212

ITO – 218

Dwarka-Sector 8 – 221

Sonia Vihar – 226

Additionally, Okhla Phase-2 – 227, Chandni Chowk – 229, Narela – 232, Patparganj – 233, Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range – 233, Mundka – 245, Punjabi Bagh – 245, Pusa (DPCC) – 247 and Bawana – 247 also recorded AQI in "poor" category.

Higher AQI levels within the "poor" category were recorded at Ashok Vihar – 249, Rohini – 252, Vivek Vihar – 252, RK Puram – 255, Wazirpur – 261, Jahangirpuri – 264, Anand Vihar – 267, Nehru Nagar – 266, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 271 and Shadipur – 297.

CPCB Air Quality Index (AQI) standards

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

IMD issues weather alert for western himalayas, northwest plains

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, isolated rainfall and snowfall are likely over the Western Himalayan region. Parts of the northwest plains may also witness isolated rainfall or thundershowers on February 17 and 18, 2026.

Cold wave eases in Delhi; warmer nights set in earlier than usual

At the same time, Delhi has begun to see an early easing of winter conditions. The city is experiencing warmer nights than usual for mid-February, marking one of the earliest such temperature spikes in the past two years. IMD data show that in both 2024 and 2025, the minimum temperature had stayed below 13°C during the first 11 days of February. The current rise in night-time temperatures aligns with the IMD's forecast of above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures this month, along with fewer cold wave days than usual.