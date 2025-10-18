Advertisement
Delhi AQI Today: National Capital's Air Quality Remains 'Poor' Ahead Of Diwali | Visuals

Delhi AQI Today: The AQI remained largely in the 'poor' category in Delhi on Saturday ahead of the Diwali festivities. This comes after Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was imposed in Delhi-NCR earlier in the week. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2025, 08:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi AQI Today: National Capital's Air Quality Remains 'Poor' Ahead Of Diwali | VisualsRepresentational Image (Credit: File Photo/IANS)

Delhi AQI Today: The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital remained largely in the 'poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Meanwhile, visuals from India Gate showed a truck-mounted water sprinkler deployed in the area. This drop in air quality comes just a few days ahead of Diwali festivities. 

The data of CPCB on Friday at around 4 pm records the AQI of Delhi at 284. Meanwhile, according to the CPCB, the AQI was measured at 367 at 8 am. The highest AQI was recorded in Anand Vihar (370), followed by Wazirpur (328), and Jahangirpuri (324). Meanwhile, several areas in Delhi recorded an AQI above 200, which means the air quality in these localities has turned 'Poor'.

Visuals From Delhi

India Gate visuals:

The visuals from the Barapullah Bridge as the AQI stood at 252 around the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium area as per the CPCB.

The AQI around Akshardham was recorded at 230, in the 'poor' category.

Also Read: Delhi AQI Hits 369 'Very Poor' Pre-Diwali: Air Quality Forecast And Worst Affected Areas

GRAP Stage I In Delhi

Earlier in the week, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR imposed Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The action comes after the AQI in the region dropped to 211, categorising it as 'poor', according to a statement released by the Commission.

The Commission also considered the predictions of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), which forecast poor air quality in the coming days.

As per ANI, this Stage I of GRAP is activated when the AQI ranges between 201 and 300. Under this stage, 27 preventive actions are to be strictly implemented by all relevant agencies across NCR. These include the use of anti-smog guns, water sprinkling, and dust suppression measures in road construction, repair projects, and maintenance activities.

Firecrackers In Delhi-NCR

According to the news agency IANS, the permission for bursting green firecrackers, this Diwali, has added zing to the excitement and festive mood. However, the dipping air quality ahead of the festival is threatening to play spoiler.  

Furthermore, IANS reported that the Meteorological Department and environmental experts believe that slow wind speeds and dropping temperatures are the main reasons behind pollutants filling the air, making it toxic, particularly for the elderly and children.

(with agencies' inputs) 

