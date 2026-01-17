Delhi AQI Today: No Relief From Pollution As 'Very Poor' Air Quality Persists

The air quality in the national capital remained in the "very poor" category on Saturday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 364 at 5.05 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) SAMEER app. On Friday, Delhi's AQI stood at 356, also in the "very poor" category.

Delhi's air quality remained in the "very poor" to "severe" category across most areas, with several hotspots recording alarming AQI levels, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi AQI Update: Check Area-wise Air Quality Status

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Areas With "Severe" AQI

Anand Vihar recorded one of the highest AQI levels at 437 in the "severe" category.

recorded one of the highest AQI levels at 437 in the "severe" category. Patparganj followed closely with an AQI of 429.

followed closely with an AQI of 429. Chandni Chowk touched 426, reflecting extremely unhealthy air conditions.

touched 426, reflecting extremely unhealthy air conditions. Nehru Nagar (421) and Vivek Vihar (418) also remained in the severe zone.

Areas With "Very Poor" Air Quality

Jahangirpuri (416)

(416) Dwarka Sector-8 (401)

(401) ITO (402)

(402) Mundka and Pusa (both at 393)

and (both at 393) Wazirpur (396) and Sonia Vihar (399)

A few locations reported AQI levels in the "poor" category

CRRI Mathura Road recorded an AQI of 278

recorded an AQI of 278 IGI Airport (T3) stood at 298

stood at 298 Najafgarh logged an AQI of 301, hovering on the edge of very poor

Central Pollution Control Board Air Quality Index (AQI) Classification

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, and 401 to 500 severe.