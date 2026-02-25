Advertisement
NewsIndiaDelhi AQI Today: Anand Vihar hits 'very poor' at 349; city air quality remains 'poor' for fourth straight day
Delhi AQI Today: Anand Vihar hits 'very poor' at 349; city air quality remains 'poor' for fourth straight day

According to the CPCB's SAMEER app, Delhi's overall air quality index (AQI) on Wednesday was 237, which falls in the "poor" category. Several areas, such as Anand Vihar (349), reached the "very poor" level.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 06:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi AQI Today: Anand Vihar hits 'very poor' at 349; city air quality remains 'poor' for fourth straight dayRepresentative image. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi on Wednsday recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 237, placing it in the “poor” category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) SAMEER app at 6:05 am. The national capital’s air quality has remained in the poor category for the past three days

Delhi Air Quality Today: Area-wise AQI

Areas in the “very poor” category

The areas in the national capital that recorded pollution in the “very poor” category today include:Anand Vihar: 349, Shadipur: 298, Wazirpur: 298, Jahangirpuri: 291, ITO: 284, Mundka: 281, Rohini: 275 and Chandni Chowk: 273.

Areas in the “poor” category

Areas recorded in the upper range of the “poor” category include: Bawana - 268, Burari Crossing - 265, Ashok Vihar - 264, Sonia Vihar - 263, R K Puram - 261, Nehru Nagar - 260, Dwarka Sector 8 - 258, Vivek Vihar - 258 and Punjabi Bagh - 256.

Areas recorded in the “poor” category but with comparatively lower pollution include: Alipur - 248, IGI Airport (T3) - 246, Patparganj - 245, Sirifort - 241, North Campus DU - 239, 

Pusa - 235, Okhla Phase-2 - 228, DTU - 225, CRRI Mathura Road - 223, JLN Stadium - 218, Dr. Karni Singh Range - 217 and Narela - 210.

Areas showing relatively better air quality and falling in the “moderate” category include:  Pusa (IMD) - 197, Major Dhyan Chand Stadium - 195, Aya Nagar - 193, NSIT Dwarka - 190, IIT Delhi - 171, Sri Aurobindo Marg - 167, Mandir Marg - 164, Najafgarh - 164, IHBAS Dilshad Garden - 161 and Lodhi Road - 158.

What the numbers mean (CPCB Standards)

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe', as per CPCB standards.

 

