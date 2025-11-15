Delhi AQI Today: Air Quality Hits 'Severe,' Wazirpur AQI 450 Despite GRAP III Curbs

The national capital was awoken to a severe health crisis on Saturday morning when a blanket of dense smog choked it, pushing the Air Quality Index (AQI) into the 'Severe' category in several areas. Despite the enforcement of Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the air quality of Delhi has remained hazardous.

As per the data released by the Central Pollution Control Board at 10 am, Delhi's overall AQI stands at 389, still dangerously close to the 401 mark, which denotes 'Severe' air quality.

#WATCH | Delhi: India Gate seems to disappear behind a layer of smog this morning. Visuals around Kartavya Path.



Air Quality Index (AQI) in the area is 369, categorised as 'Very Poor', as claimed by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). pic.twitter.com/SmAb0DtrHA — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2025

Worst-Hit Localities Record AQI Above 420

Several pollution hotspots across the city recorded an AQI exceeding 400, directly affecting healthy individuals and seriously impacting those with existing diseases.

The worst-affected area was Wazirpur, which recorded the highest AQI at 450. Other regions also recorded dangerously high levels, including Bawana (443), Rohini (426), Anand Vihar (426), Mundka (425), and Jahangirpuri (423).

Further areas facing 'Severe' air quality included Vivek Vihar (420), Chandani Chowk (420), Narela (419), and ITO (419). These alarming figures directly impact the health of all individuals and pose a serious threat to those with pre-existing conditions.

The average AQI at 4 pm on the previous day was recorded at 387, continuing the streak of poor air quality throughout the week. An AQI in the range of 401-500 falls under the 'Severe' category, while 301-400 is considered 'Very Poor'.

GRAP-III Curbs and Judicial Intervention

The Commission for Air Quality Management has already invoked Stage III of GRAP across the National Capital Region, which imposes a host of restrictions aimed at curbing sources of pollution.

School Closures: Earlier this week, the Directorate of Education directed all schools in the Delhi-NCR region to shift to hybrid learning mode for students up to Class 5 to limit exposure to the toxic air.

Source of Pollution: According to data from the Decision Support System (DSS), transport emissions in Delhi contributed the maximum to its pollution on Friday-19.8 per cent-followed by stubble burning, which accounted for 8.5 per cent.

Supreme Court Directives: In light of the crisis, the Supreme Court has asked the governments of Punjab and Haryana to furnish a detailed status report describing the course of actions they have taken to stop burning stubble, as this is one of the main regional contributors to Delhi-NCR air pollution.

The consistent slow winds and lower temperatures, characterized by the meteorological conditions, have worsened the situation due to the inability to disperse the pollutants that have accumulated.

Moreover, the bulletin from EWS forecasts wind speed to dip further in the evening and night of November 15, which is likely to keep the pollution levels elevated.

