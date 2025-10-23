Delhi AQI Today: Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor,' Anand Vihar Hits 'Severe' At 511 Post-Diwali

The air quality in the National Capital Territory (NCR) remains heavily deteriorated three days after the Diwali celebrations. The average Air Quality Index (AQI) for Delhi on Thursday, October 23, was recorded at 325 at 5:30 am, comfortably establishing it in the 'Very Poor' zone.

Anand Vihar Crosses 'Severe' Mark

While a majority of the city areas posted an AQI of between 300 and 400 ('Very Poor'), it was severe in the Anand Vihar region. The AQI of Anand Vihar spiked to 511 at 5:30 am, taking it into the most dangerous 'Severe' category (401-500+).

#WATCH | The Air Quality Index (AQI) around Anand Vihar area recorded at 428, in the 'Severe' category, in Delhi this morning as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).



Latest visuals from the area. pic.twitter.com/xTgnAaoJAO — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2025

Visual reports from places such as the Akshardham temple showed a dense layer of smog enveloping the area in the morning hours, causing heavily poor visibility on the roads.

Advisory Issued Against High Pollution Levels

People living in the NCR are strongly advised to restrict their outdoor exertions to the barest minimum until the air quality improves, preferably back to at least the 'Moderate' levels.

Delhi Leads Metro Cities In Pollution

Among India's big cities, Delhi had the worst air quality on Thursday morning, the lone city to cross into the 'Severe' category. Bengaluru and Chennai had a 'Good' AQI under 50, while Ahmedabad and Mumbai posted an AQI of 106 ('Moderately Polluted').

Post-Diwali Crackdown Flouted

The poor air quality now comes after reports of widespread defiance of the pre-Diwali order by the Supreme Court. The highest court had allowed the bursting of firecrackers under a strict limited period, but breaches were reported in Delhi and the NCR, with cracker bursts running hours beyond the planned window.

Explaining The AQI Scale

The Air Quality Index (AQI) scale is a standard tool used to communicate the level of air pollution and its associated health risks. A reading between 0 and 50 is classified as 'Good,' indicating minimal or no risk. Air quality is considered 'Satisfactory' in the 51 to 100 range. As the AQI rises, the risk increases: 101 to 200 is termed 'Moderately Polluted,' while 201 to 300 is categorised as 'Poor,' which can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure. Pollution becomes a serious health concern when the reading falls between 301 and 400, known as 'Very Poor,' leading to respiratory illness on prolonged exposure. The most hazardous category is 'Severe,' recorded at 401 to 500 and above, which affects even healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

