Delhi AQI Update: City Air Quality In “Very Poor” Category, With Several Areas In “Severe” Category; Check Area-Wise List

Delhi recorded an overal Air Quality Index (AQI) of 358, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category, at 6:05 am on Wednesday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) SAMEER app.

Delhi AQI Update: Check Area-wise Air Quality Status

Air quality across Delhi remains "poor" to "severe", with most locations falling in the "very poor" category.

Severe Air Quality (AQI 401–500)

Nehru Nagar (DPCC) – 426

Jahangirpuri (DPCC) – 419

R K Puram (DPCC) – 410

Dwarka Sector 8 (DPCC) – 409

Sirifort (CPCB) – 405

Very Poor Air Quality (AQI 301–400)

Pusa (DPCC) – 399, Chandni Chowk (IITM) – 398

Rohini (DPCC) – 394, Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (DPCC) – 394

Wazirpur (DPCC) – 387, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (DPCC) – 381

Mundka (DPCC) – 377, ITO (CPCB) – 376

Anand Vihar (DPCC) – 373, Vivek Vihar (DPCC) – 371

Ashok Vihar (DPCC) – 369, Patparganj (DPCC) – 368

Punjabi Bagh (DPCC) – 367, Sonia Vihar (DPCC) – 364

Bawana (DPCC) – 363, NSIT Dwarka (CPCB) – 363

DTU (CPCB) – 362, IIT Delhi (IITM) – 351

Sri Aurobindo Marg (DPCC) – 349, Burari Crossing (IMD) – 348

North Campus, DU (IMD) – 347, Alipur (DPCC) – 335

Najafgarh (DPCC) – 334, Narela (DPCC) – 332

Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium – 330, Lodhi Road (IMD) – 322

Mandir Marg (DPCC) – 319, Okhla Phase-2 (DPCC) – 317

IGI Airport T3 (IMD) – 313, CRRI Mathura Road (IMD) – 312

Shadipur (CPCB) – 312, Aya Nagar (IMD) – 310, Pusa (IMD) – 309

Poor Air Quality (AQI 201–300)

IHBAS, Dilshad Garden (CPCB) – 244

CPCB AQI Classification

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, and 401 to 500 severe.