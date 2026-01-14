Advertisement
DELHI AQI

Delhi AQI Update: City Air Quality In “Very Poor” Category, With Several Areas In “Severe” Category; Check Area-Wise List

05 am on Wednesday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) SAMEER app.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2026, 07:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi AQI Update: City Air Quality In “Very Poor” Category, With Several Areas In “Severe” Category; Check Area-Wise ListRepresentative image. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi recorded an overal Air Quality Index (AQI) of 358, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category, at 6:05 am on Wednesday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) SAMEER app.

Delhi AQI Update: Check Area-wise Air Quality Status

Air quality across Delhi remains "poor" to "severe", with most locations falling in the "very poor" category.

Severe Air Quality (AQI 401–500)

  • Nehru Nagar (DPCC) – 426
  • Jahangirpuri (DPCC) – 419
  • R K Puram (DPCC) – 410
  • Dwarka Sector 8 (DPCC) – 409
  • Sirifort (CPCB) – 405

Very Poor Air Quality (AQI 301–400)

  • Pusa (DPCC) – 399, Chandni Chowk (IITM) – 398
  • Rohini (DPCC) – 394, Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (DPCC) – 394
  • Wazirpur (DPCC) – 387, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (DPCC) – 381
  • Mundka (DPCC) – 377, ITO (CPCB) – 376
  • Anand Vihar (DPCC) – 373, Vivek Vihar (DPCC) – 371
  • Ashok Vihar (DPCC) – 369, Patparganj (DPCC) – 368
  • Punjabi Bagh (DPCC) – 367, Sonia Vihar (DPCC) – 364
  • Bawana (DPCC) – 363, NSIT Dwarka (CPCB) – 363
  • DTU (CPCB) – 362, IIT Delhi (IITM) – 351
  • Sri Aurobindo Marg (DPCC) – 349, Burari Crossing (IMD) – 348
  • North Campus, DU (IMD) – 347,  Alipur (DPCC) – 335
  • Najafgarh (DPCC) – 334, Narela (DPCC) – 332
  • Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium – 330, Lodhi Road (IMD) – 322
  • Mandir Marg (DPCC) – 319, Okhla Phase-2 (DPCC) – 317
  • IGI Airport T3 (IMD) – 313, CRRI Mathura Road (IMD) – 312
  • Shadipur (CPCB) – 312, Aya Nagar (IMD) – 310, Pusa (IMD) – 309

Poor Air Quality (AQI 201–300)

  • IHBAS, Dilshad Garden (CPCB) – 244

CPCB AQI Classification

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, and 401 to 500 severe.

