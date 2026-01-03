Delhi AQI Update: City's Air Quality Improves To 'Poor' Category With AQI At 228
Delhi’s air quality improved on Saturday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 228 in the "poor" category at 7:05 am. On Friday, the city’s AQI was recorded at 311 in the "very poor" category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Sameer app data.
Delhi’s air quality on Saturday remained mostly in the "poor" category, with some areas in "very poor."
Areas where air quality was recorded in the “poor” category included Alipur (211), Anand Vihar (282), Ashok Vihar (242), Burari Crossing (203), Chandni Chowk (272), and Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range (258).
Other locations in the poor category included DTU (235), Dwarka-Sector 8 (266), ITO (218), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (236), Mundka (281), Narela (228), Nehru Nagar (297), and North Campus, DU (223).
Further readings in the poor category were recorded at NSIT Dwarka (245), Okhla Phase-2 (248), Patparganj (244), Punjabi Bagh (235), Pusa (268), R K Puram (252), Rohini (270), Shadipur (267), Sirifort (283), Sonia Vihar (237), and Vivek Vihar (260).
