Delhi's air quality improved marginally on Thursday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 279 in the 'poor' category at 7:05 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app. This marks a slight improvement from Wednesday, when the national capital recorded an AQI of 302 at the same time, placing it in the 'very poor' category.

Several Areas Continue To Record 'Very Poor' Air Quality

Air quality remained very poor in several parts of Delhi, with Nehru Nagar recording the worst air quality in the city with an AQI of 344, followed by Anand Vihar at 337 and Jahangirpuri at 332. R K Puram also remained in the very poor category with an AQI of 326.

Vivek Vihar and Chandni Chowk each reported an AQI of 322, while the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range stood at 320. Sirifort recorded an AQI of 319 and Okhla Phase-2 recorded 313. Dwarka Sector 8 and Wazirpur recorded 311.

Patparganj registered an AQI of 307, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 306, Pusa 305 and Rohini 301, with all these areas in the "very poor" category.

Most City Locations In 'Poor' Category, Bawana Sees Moderate Air

Several locations recorded poor air quality, with Sonia Vihar and IHBAS Dilshad Garden both logging an AQI of 298, followed by Mundka at 297. Ashok Vihar and Punjabi Bagh stood at 296 each.

Narela and Sri Aurobindo Marg recorded an AQI of 281, while Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium stood at 276. ITO at 271, DTU 269 and Alipur 268.

Shadipur reported an AQI of 266, Najafgarh 255 and North Campus, Delhi University 247. AQI at Aya Nagar stood at 244, CRRI Mathura Road at 238 and IIT Delhi at 237.

Burari Crossing recorded an AQI of 234, Lodhi Road 226 and Mandir Marg 208, the same as IGI Airport Terminal 3. NSIT Dwarka stood at 207.

Bawana was the only area to record moderate air quality, with an AQI of 174.

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, and 401 to 500 severe.

Cold Wave In North India

Meanwhile, north India, including Delhi, continues to reel under a cold wave, with 'cold day’ conditions reported in parts of the city as maximum temperatures hover between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius, well below normal. While no citywide cold wave has been declared for Delhi, isolated pockets in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are experiencing severe cold conditions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cold wave occurs when minimum temperatures drop significantly below normal, making nights and early mornings intensely cold. A cold day, meanwhile, refers to unusually cold daytime conditions when the sun fails to adequately warm the air.

