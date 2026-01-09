Delhi AQI Slips Back To 'Very Poor' As Cold Wave Continues; Check Area-Wise Air Quality

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Friday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 318 at 6:05 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app. The national capital had witnessed a marginal improvement a day earlier, with the AQI dropping to 279 at 7:05 am on Thursday from 302 at the same time on Wednesday.

According to data recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 6:05 AM on Friday, air quality in the national capital was recorded in "very poor" category in several areas and "poor" in others.

Delhi AQI Update: Check Area-wise Air Quality

Very Poor Air Quality

Nehru Nagar: 389

389 Anand Vihar: 382

382 R K Puram: 380

380 Okhla Phase-2: 373

373 Vivek Vihar: 364

364 Sirifort: 357

357 Patparganj: 351

Other areas in the ‘very poor’ category include Dwarka Sector-8 (342), Jahangirpuri and Rohini (334), Chandni Chowk (332), Mundka (324), ITO (306), and IIT Delhi (303).

Poor Air Quality

Aya Nagar: 299

299 CRRI Mathura Road: 296

296 Shadipur: 295

295 Narela: 291

291 Lodhi Road: 289

Alipur (281), Burari Crossing (278), North Campus DU (275), Najafgarh (270), Mandir Marg (267), Bawana (265), NSIT Dwarka (259), and IGI Airport T3 (245) also remained in the ‘poor’ category.

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, and 401 to 500 severe.

Delhi Temperature Today: Cold Wave Conditions Continue

Meanwhile, the national capital continued to reel under cold day and cold wave conditions on Friday, as Delhi experienced a particularly chilly morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data recorded at 5:30 am, the temperature dropped to 5.0 degrees Celsius, accompanied by light fog in some areas and north-northwesterly winds blowing at 5.6 km/h.

On Thursday morning, the city recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the year so far, and the third lowest for the season, at 5.8 degrees Celsius, as per IMD data.

According to the IMD, cold day conditions are declared when the minimum temperature drops below 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum falls about 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below normal.

A cold wave in the plains is declared when the minimum temperature drops to 10 degrees Celsius or lower and is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

Cold conditions are expected to intensify across North India until January 15. A yellow alert has been issued, warning of light fog in many areas and dense fog in some places during the morning hours. After this period, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy, and light to moderate fog will persist until January 13.