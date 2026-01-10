Delhi Shivers Under Cold Wave Conditions As AQI Remains "Very Poor"

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 358 at 6:05 am on Saturday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app.

On Friday morning, the AQI was recorded at 318, also in the ‘very poor’ category.

Delhi AQI Update: Area-Wise List

Delhi continues to reel under deteriorating air quality, with several areas recording "Very Poor" to "Severe" AQI levels, according to CPCB data.

Severe: Nehru Nagar (426), Anand Vihar (422), Vivek Vihar (408), Sirifort (404).

Very Poor: Patparganj (400), Dwarka Sec-8 (399), Okhla-2 (398), JLN Stadium (394), RK Puram & Chandni Chowk (390), Rohini (372), Punjabi Bagh/Mundka (368), Ashok Vihar (359), Bawana (346), Aya Nagar (344), IGI T3 (325), Alipur (302).

Poor: Burari Crossing (300), Pusa IMD (290).

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, and 401 to 500 severe.

Cold Wave Conditions Continue In Delhi

Meanwhile, cold wave conditions continued to persist in the national capital, with the minimum temperature dropping to 5.4 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A cold wave in the plains is declared when the minimum temperature falls to 10 degrees Celsius or below and is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

The city had recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the year so far, and the third lowest of the season, at 5.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning. Cold conditions are expected to intensify across North India until January 15, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for light to dense fog during morning hours. Partly cloudy skies and light to moderate fog are likely to persist until January 13.