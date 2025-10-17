Delhi AQI Hits 369 'Very Poor' Pre-Diwali: Air Quality Forecast And Worst Affected Areas

The air quality in Delhi has significantly deteriorated, reaching the "very poor" category in several areas even before the annual Diwali festival. According to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) near Akshardham was recorded at 369 this morning, placing it firmly in the "very poor" range.

Meanwhile, the air quality around India Gate was recorded at an AQI of 220 this morning, which is in the "poor" category.

Pollution Peaks At Major Monitoring Stations

The air quality in Delhi has stayed in the 'very poor' category for the fourth running day. The 24-hour average AQI in the city was at 245, still under the 'poor' category. Yet, six stations in the capital showed readings that touched the 300-mark, showing a downward movement into the riskier 'very poor' category as winter sets in.

As per the CPCB, five out of the 38 monitoring stations in the capital recorded air quality in the 'very poor' category.

Places With The Maximum AQI Readings:

Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI (359), followed by Wazirpur (350), Dwarka Sector 8 (313), Delhi University North Campus and CRRI Mathura Road (both 307), and Jahangirpuri (301). The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has issued a forecast indicating that the air quality is likely to remain in similar unhealthy ranges in the coming days.

Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has predicted that the air quality will be likely to stay in comparable unhealthy ranges during the next few days.

Weather Forecast

The lowest temperature in Delhi on Thursday was 18.1 degrees Celsius. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a predominantly fair sky for Friday with the minimum and maximum temperatures to be around 19 and 31 degrees Celsius, respectively. The clear skies notwithstanding, the air quality still presents a serious health problem.

