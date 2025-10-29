Delhi AQI 'Very Poor': GRAP II In Force, Non-BS-VI Vehicle Ban Starts Nov 1, Cloud Seeding Continues

India—Air quality in the national capital continues to be a serious public health issue, with most of it falling under the "very poor" and "poor" categories during morning hours on Wednesday. With pollution shooting up, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has already imposed Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP II).

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data recorded alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) readings across key locations in Delhi at 7:00 AM on Wednesday morning.

Several areas saw the AQI climb into the "Very Poor" category (301-400), with Bawana recording the highest reading at 322. Other areas in the "Very Poor" range included RK Puram (308), Anand Vihar (307), ITO (306), and Ashok Vihar (302). While slightly better, areas like Dwarka Sector 8 (298) and India Gate (282) were still firmly in the "Poor" category (201-300), underscoring the severe air quality crisis gripping the capital.

#WATCH | Delhi | Truck-mounted water sprinkler deployed at Lodhi Road as AQI touches 226 in the 'poor' category according to CPCB. pic.twitter.com/xbNtMARpGl — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2025

The authorities are going full throttle with mitigation measures, such as truck-mounted water sprinklers, in high-pollution areas like Lodhi Road (AQI 226).

Stricter Vehicle Ban Starts November 1

In a big step to contain vehicular emissions, the CAQM has issued a statutory order prohibiting the entry of old, non-conforming commercial vehicles into the city from November 1, 2025.

The official release mentions that all non-BS-VI compliant transport and commercial goods vehicles, including Light, Medium, and Heavy Goods Vehicles (LGVs, MGVs, and HGVs), CNG, LNG, and Electric Vehicles (EVs) will be prohibited from entering the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. This prohibition will mostly cover vehicles registered outside Delhi.

As a transitional phase, non-BS-VI compliant commercial vehicles registered in Delhi will be permitted entry only up to October 31, 2026.

Cloud Seeding Trials Continue

Alongside the implementation of GRAP, the Delhi government has been carrying out experimental measures. Two successive cloud seeding operations were conducted by the administration as part of its scientific approach to trigger artificial rain and remove pollutants from the air.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa highlighted the scientific orientation of the exercise: "Our aim is to measure how much rain can be induced under Delhi's actual humidity levels. For each test, science is behind our actions—for winters and for year-round." The experiments will proceed with science directing long-term air quality management strategies.

