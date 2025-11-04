The national capital region is experiencing a contradictory weather phenomenon, battling hazardous air quality while simultaneously welcoming the earliest signs of winter. The India Meteorological Department forecasts a chilly start to the day on November 4, with minimum temperatures around 19 degrees Celsius and maximums climbing to 30 degrees Celsius, followed by pleasant evening dips hinting at the onset of the cold season.

Season's Coldest Morning Fuels Pollution Crisis

The morning of November 3 marked the coldest of the season so far for Delhi. Data recorded by the IMD at 8:30 a.m. showed the minimum temperature plunging to 13.4 degrees Celsius at Aya Nagar. This drop in temperature, combined with stagnant surface winds, trapped pollutants and led to a rapid deterioration of the city's air quality.

Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor' to 'Severe'

Despite the cooler weather, Delhiites continue to inhale toxic air. The city's overall Air Quality Index stood at 324 on November 3, firmly in the "Very Poor" category. Several monitoring stations recorded alarming pollution levels falling between 300 and 400, officially placing these areas in the red zone for health risk.

The worst-affected hotspots included: Wazirpur (389), Burari Crossing (384), Anand Vihar (371), Ashok Vihar (367), Aya Nagar (365)

Experts cautioned that these high levels pose significant health risks, particularly to vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and those with existing respiratory conditions.

Western Disturbance Brings Chance Of Rain

A fresh Western Disturbance is expected to approach northwestern India, potentially bringing scattered to heavy rain and snowfall to the Western Himalayan region (Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand) on November 4 and 5.

While Delhi-NCR is unlikely to receive significant rainfall, the IMD forecasts a possibility of very light rain or drizzle. Such a brief spell can give a temporary respite from the smog by settling down the dust and pollutants.

Supreme Court Seeks Urgent Steps

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered authorities to take proactive and immediate steps to check pollution, as smog worsened and public health concerns mounted. While calling for an actionable plan with clear data, the bench asked the Commission for Air Quality Management to file an affidavit enumerating concrete, on-ground preventive and remedial measures. The bench explained that mere advisories were not enough to handle the recurring winter pollution crisis in the capital.

