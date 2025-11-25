Delhi's air quality remained in the 'Very Poor' category on Tuesday morning, recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 362 at 8 am, as per the Central Pollution Control Board. The persistently toxic air was now compounded by the arrival of a massive ash cloud brought by a volcanic eruption in Ethiopia, though meteorological experts said a significant impact on ground-level pollution was unlikely.

Skies have continued to remain hazy in the national capital as the ash plume drifted across Northwest India, already disrupting air traffic.

Marginal Improvement in Surface Air Quality

Delhi's overall air quality remained hazardous on Tuesday but saw a marginal improvement compared to Monday. Several major hotspots of pollution, however, continue to record 'severe' pollution levels.

Current Status: Delhi's overall AQI of 362 at 8 am was a drop from the previous day's 382 and continued to keep the capital firmly in the 'Very Poor' classification.

Worst Affected: At 416, the monitoring station in Rohini recorded the highest AQI, tipping the scale into the 'Severe' category, which ranges from 401-500.

Best Reading: The minimum reading of 289 at Mandir Marg fell just below the threshold for 'Very Poor'.

Ethiopian Ash Cloud Reaches Indian Airspace

The sudden appearance of volcanic debris from afar has fueled concerns among residents who are already breathing the toxic air.

The ash cloud comes from the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia, which erupted for the first time in thousands of years and reached Northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, late on Monday.

Movement: Meteorologists have confirmed the thick cloud of ash and sulphur dioxide is drifting across the region, having already affected flights in the area.

Expert View: Ground-Level Impact is Unlikely

While volcanic ash sends alarming signals, the IMD has by and large ruled out a significant deterioration of pollution at the surface.

High Altitude: IMD Director General M Mohapatra made it clear that the plumes are blowing at "upper-levels," around 10-15 km above the surface, implying there is hardly any impact on the ground.

Expected Effects: Mohapatra said the effect will be mainly visual in the form of a hazy, cloudy sky. Besides, it might result in a marginal rise in minimum temperature as the ash acts like a layer of cloud cover.

Forecast: The ash cloud is expected to continue its eastward drift toward China and move away from the Indian skies by 7:30 PM on Tuesday.

