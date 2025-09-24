Delhi Ashram Director Sexually Harassed Students; Volvo With Forged Diplomatic Plate Seized By Police

Delhi Police have registered a case of sexual harassment against Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati alias Partha Sarathy, the former director of the Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management in Vasant Kunj. The action has come after several women students accused him of harassment.

According to police, 32 students recorded their statements, out of which at least 17 women alleged that the accused used abusive language, sent them obscene messages, and even forced physical contact. The victims further claimed that women faculty and administrative staff pressured them to cooperate with his demands. Some wardens of the ashram allegedly introduced students to him, as reported by NDTV.

Based on these allegations, a case has been filed against Swami Chaitanyananda under charges of sexual harassment and related offences. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West District) Amit Goyal confirmed the case and said that police teams have analysed CCTV footage and conducted raids at both the ashram and the accused’s address. However, the accused is still on the run. Sources said that he was last traced near Agra, and several police teams are now trying to arrest him.

According to the NDTV, during the investigation, police also discovered a Volvo car in the institute’s basement that was being used by Swami Chaitanyananda. On checking, it was found that the vehicle carried a forged diplomatic number plate (39 UN 1). The car has been seized by the authorities.

Following the allegations, the ashram administration took immediate action by removing Swami Chaitanyananda from his post and expelling him from the Delhi facility. In an official statement, the Sringeri ashram strongly condemned the actions of the accused, calling them “illegal, inappropriate, and against the Peetha’s interests.” The statement further clarified that the organisation has completely severed all ties with him.

Police continue their search to grab the accused, while investigations into the role of faculty members and wardens are also underway. Authorities said they are treating the matter seriously and further legal action will follow once the accused is apprehended.