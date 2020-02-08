हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Assembly election 2020: Polling officer dies of heart attack in Baburpur

Delhi Assembly election 2020: Polling officer dies of heart attack in Baburpur

New Delhi: A teacher deployed at MCD primary school in Babarpur as a polling officer died of a heart attack on Saturday (February 8). The polling officer, Udham Singh, complained of chest pain and uneasiness and later died, according to Zee media report.

Around 6.30 am, the polling officer was taken to GTB hospital where he was declared dead. The police has been sent the body for the postmortem examination.

The polling is underway for the 70-member Assembly on Saturday (February 8) to decide the fate of 672 candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress in a three-cornered contest.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is making a bid to return to power, while the BJP is striving hard to come back to power in Delhi after 20 long years. The Congress, which has ruled Delhi for 15 years, is expecting a resurgence in its vote share.

Over 1.47 crore eligible voters, including 2.08 lakh first-timers, will exercise their franchise today between 8 am and 6 pm. The results for the elections will be announced on February 11.

As many 516 locations and 3,704 polling booths have been identified as critical voting stations by the Election Commission. Paramilitary forces have been deployed at these places for peaceful election. 

Activities at each polling station are being monitored through webcasting. The police have deployed around 40,000 security personnel, 19,000 home guards and 190 companies of Central Armed Police Forces to ensure smooth conduct of the polls.

