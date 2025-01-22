Delhi Assembly Election 2025: How To Vote Correctly As First-Time Voter; A Step-By-Step Guide

The Delhi Assembly Election 2025 is an important opportunity for citizens to have their voices heard. Polling for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 5, with votes to be counted on February 8. For first-time voters, participating in the democratic process might seem overwhelming, but it is crucial to make your vote count. Here's a comprehensive, step-by-step guide to ensure you vote correctly and confidently in the upcoming elections.

How to Register for the Delhi Assembly Election 2025

To vote in the Delhi Assembly Election 2025, you need to be registered as a voter. If you haven’t registered yet, follow these steps:

Visit the National Voter Service Portal (NVSP) or download the Voter Helpline App.

Fill out Form 6 with your personal details, including proof of identity, age, and address.

Submit the form and track your application for updates. Once approved, your name will be added to the voter list.

Checking Your Name on the Voter List for Delhi Assembly Election 2025

Before heading to the polling booth, confirm your name is on the voter list. You can do this by:

Visiting the NVSP website.

Using the Voter Helpline App.

Step-by-Step Guide to Voting in Delhi Assembly Election 2025

Locate Your Polling Booth: Use the voter slip provided by the Election Commission or check online to find your polling station.

Carry Valid ID Proof: Bring your Voter ID card or an approved identification document like Aadhaar, PAN, or passport.

Follow the Voting Process:

Present your ID at the booth for verification.

Receive the indelible ink mark on your finger.

Cast your vote on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) by pressing the button corresponding to your preferred candidate.

Collect Your Acknowledgment Slip: This confirms that your vote has been successfully recorded.

Why First-Time Voters Matter in Delhi Assembly Election 2025

First-time voters represent the future of democracy. Participating in the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 allows you to influence decisions that shape your city’s governance, infrastructure, and policies. By casting your vote, you become an active participant in the democratic process, helping build a better future for all.