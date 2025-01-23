Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Liquor Stores To Schools – Here’s What’s Open And Closed On Voting Day

As Delhi gears up for the much-anticipated Assembly elections on February 5, 2025, the government has announced several measures to ensure smooth polling and maximum voter participation. From “dry days” to special holidays for central government employees, here’s what you need to know about what will remain open or closed during the election period.

Dry Days Declared in Delhi

The Delhi government has issued a strict directive for the closure of liquor shops and other establishments serving alcohol from 6 PM on February 3 to 6 PM on February 5. Another dry day has been declared on February 8, the day when the election results will be announced.

A recent gazette notification issued by the Delhi excise commissioner under the Excise Rules-2010 states, “During the dry days, no liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs, or establishments selling or serving liquor will be permitted to sell or serve liquor to anyone.”

This includes non-proprietary clubs, star hotels, restaurants, and even hotels with special licenses for liquor possession and supply. The move aims to maintain order during the polling process and ensure a peaceful environment on voting and counting days.

Holiday Declared for Polling Day

To encourage maximum voter turnout, the central government has declared February 5 as a holiday for all its offices and industrial establishments in Delhi. This special holiday is intended to allow employees the opportunity to cast their votes.

Additionally, the Ministry of Personnel has clarified that employees who are registered voters in constituencies holding elections outside Delhi can avail themselves of special casual leave to travel and vote. This applies regardless of the distance between their workplace and home constituency, ensuring every eligible voter gets the chance to exercise their franchise.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued a statement confirming that central government offices, including industrial establishments, will remain closed on polling day in areas where elections are scheduled.

The 2025 Delhi Assembly elections are expected to see stiff competition among major political players, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress.