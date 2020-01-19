Delhi Assembly poll 2020: Manoj Tiwari takes on AAP with Rinkiya Ne Khol Di Pol

As the campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election heats up, Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday posted a video on Twitter highlighting the water woes of Delhiites.

Tiwari posted the video with the caption in Hindi saying "Rinkiya ne khol di pol". In the video, we see a mother-daughter duo in a house when the father calls on the phone to chastise his young daughter for buying mineral water every day.

The girl goes on to say that the water from the tap is not drinkable and that according to a survey the water in Delhi has been ranked as one of the worst in India. The father then realises the problem and vows to not for Arvind Kejriwal this time.

Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party had romped into power in 2015 after securing 67 seats effectively ending the Congress party's hold over the capital lasting from 1998 to 2013.

The battle for the 70-seat Assembly is scheduled to be held on February 8, while the counting will take place on February 11. While AAP has announced candidates for all 70 seats, the BJP has named its nominees for 57 constituencies.