DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

Delhi Assembly Polls: BJP’s 2nd List Out, Kapil Mishra Fielded From Karawal Nagar

The saffron party has chosen Kapil Mishra and Harish Khurana for the upcoming elections in the national capital.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2025, 09:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Assembly Polls: BJP’s 2nd List Out, Kapil Mishra Fielded From Karawal Nagar Picture Credit: ANI

On Saturday, the BJP announced its second list of 29 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections, including Kapil Mishra, a former AAP leader now associated with hardline Hindutva politics, who will contest from Karawal Nagar.

The party has also nominated Harish Khurana, the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana, to contest from the Moti Nagar constituency.

The BJP has announced its candidates for several constituencies in the upcoming elections. Raj Karan Khatri will contest from Narela, Surya Prakash Khatri from Timarpur, Gajendra Daral from Mundka, Bajrang Shukla from Kirari, Karan Singh Karma from Sultanpur Majra, Karnail Singh from Shakur Basti, and Tilak Ram Gupta from Trinagar.

Manoj Kumar Jindal is the party’s candidate for Sadar Bazar, Satish Jain for Chandni Chowk, Deepti Indora for Matia Mahal, Urmila Kailash Gangwal for Madipur, Shyam Sharma for Hari Nagar, Shweta Saini for Tilak Nagar, Pankaj Kumar Singh for Vikaspuri, Pawan Sharma for Uttam Nagar, Pradyumna Rajput for Dwarka, Sandeep Sehrawat for Matiala, Neelam Pahalwan for Najafgarh, Kuldeep Solanki for Palam, Umang Bajaj for Rajinder Nagar, Neeraj Basoya for Kasturba Nagar, and Rohtas Bidhuri for Tughlakabad.

Additionally, Manish Chaudhary will contest from Okhla, Priyanka Gautam from Kondli (SC), Abhay Verma from Laxmi Nagar, and Anil Gaur from Seelampur.

Former AAP minister Kapil Mishra, who joined the BJP in 2019, is also in the spotlight as the party has fielded several other notable candidates, including Parvesh Verma, who will challenge AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi, and Ramesh Bidhuri, who will contest against Chief Minister Atishi in Kalkaji.

Other key BJP candidates include Dushyant Gautam for Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa for Rajouri Garden, Kailash Gehlot for Bijwasan, and Arvinder Singh Lovely for Gandhi Nagar.

With this second list, the BJP has now named candidates for 58 of the 70 seats in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The polls are set to take place on February 5, with the results to be declared on February 8.

