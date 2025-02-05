Delhi Assembly Polls: Cops Nab 2 For Attempting To Cast Fake Votes In Kasturba Nagar, Says Report

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: An attempt to cast 'fake votes' has been made in the Kasturba Nagar assembly constituency of Delhi, said Delhi Police sources on Wednesday.

As per the sources, two people attempted to cast fake votes at Savodaya Vidyalaya in the Andrews Ganj area of the Kasturba Nagar assembly constituency. They have been caught by the Delhi Police and are being interrogated.

"Two people were going to Savodaya Vidyalaya in Andrews Ganj area of Kasturba Nagar assembly constituency of Delhi to cast fake votes with slips when they were caught by the police. Both are being interrogated," said Delhi Police sources. Kasturba Nagar is witnessing a three-way contest between AAP, BJP and Congress. Congress has fielded Abhishek Dutt, BJP has fielded Neeraj Basoya and AAP has fielded Ramesh Pehalwan from this seat. More details are awaited in the case.

Meanwhile, after a sluggish turnout in the first two hours of the polling, a voter turnout of 19.95 per cent was recorded till 11 am in the single-phase Delhi assembly elections, as per the Election Commission of India.

According to the ECI, the highest turnout was recorded in the North East district with 24.87 per cent among all districts of the national capital followed by the Shahdara district with 23.30 per cent while the Central district recorded the lowest turnout of 16.46 per cent.

The South West district recorded a turnout of 21.90 per cent, New Delhi 16.80 per cent, East 20.03 per cent, North 18.63 per cent, North West 19.75 per cent, South 19.75 per cent, South East 19.66 per cent and West 17.67 per cent, as of 11 am. Polling for 70 assembly seats of Delhi began on Wednesday morning. Voting commenced at 7.00 am today. Voters cast their ballots amid tight security in all seats.

A total of 699 candidates is in the electoral fray on the 70 assembly constituency seats of the national capital. In Delhi, the prominent contested constituencies include New Delhi, Jangpura, Kalkaji, Ohkla, Mustafabad, Bijwasan, Kasturba Nagar, Greater Kailash, Patparganj, etc.

These elections are high-stake elections for AAP, BJP and Congress, as, AAP is hoping to retain its power in the next term while the BJP is eyeing to regain power after almost 27 years.

Congress which once ruled the state for 15 years has struggled to claim even a seat in the 2015 and 2020 elections. In this election, the party is hoping for a return. AAP, which currently holds more than 60 seats in the 70-seat assembly, seeks re-election based on its previous terms' achievements. The counting of votes will take place on February 8.