DELHI ELECTION 2025

Delhi Assembly Polls: Scuffle Breaks Out Between AAP-BJP Workers Ahead Of Election Result, Both Parties Allege...

Dinesh Mohaniya, sitting AAP MLA from the constituency, alleged an unprovoked attack from the workers of the saffron party.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2025, 09:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Assembly Polls: Scuffle Breaks Out Between AAP-BJP Workers Ahead Of Election Result, Both Parties Allege... (Photo: X/ANI)

Delhi Assembly Polls: Days ahead of the Delhi Assembly election results, a scuffle broke out between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers in the Sangam Vihar area on polling day in the national capital, where both parties claimed that some of their workers sustained injuries during the incident.

Dinesh Mohaniya, sitting AAP MLA from the constituency, alleged an unprovoked attack from the workers of the saffron party. While on the other side, the BJP candidate against him, Chandan Kumar Choudhary, alleged misbehaviour and threats from Mohaniya.

According to Delhi Police, no complaints have been received from either side so far. The facts are currently being verified to understand the cause of the dispute. Additionally, no MLC (Medico-Legal Case) has been received yet for any worker being injured.

BJP candidate Chandan Chaudhary accused AAP leader Dinesh Mohaniya of misbehaving with his wife when she was standing outside a polling station. Chaudhary further claimed that Mohaniya came to his office with 30-40 of his workers, threw stones, and attacked, resulting in injuries to seven of his workers.

On the other hand, AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya accused BJP workers of attacking him. He stated that when he was leaving Chandan Chaudhary's office on his bike, someone from the office threw a stick, hitting one of his workers on the head. When Mohaniya protested, BJP's 30-40 workers allegedly beat him up.

As far as the accusations are concerned, Delhi Police said that legal action will be taken only after receiving complaints and verifying the facts. Meanwhile, polling to elect the 70-member assembly of Delhi concluded on Wednesday evening with a voter turnout of 60.42 percent.

Most exit polls predicted that the saffron party is poised to form the next government in Delhi, with the ruling AAP falling behind. Congress is expected to continue its dismal run in the assembly polls.

The exit polls varied in their prediction of the margin of BJP victory, with one poll saying that the party could win 51-60 out of 70 assembly seats in Delhi. Two polls also predicted an AAP victory. The exit polls came with their predictions after the conclusion of voting in the Delhi assembly polls on Wednesday.

(With ANI Inputs)

