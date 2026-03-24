Delhi Assembly receives a bomb threat via email

The Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and the Legislative Assembly received fresh bomb threat emails on the day of the Delhi Budget presentation, sparking major security alerts in the capital.

The first threat hit the Assembly's email at 7:28 AM, warning of a bomb blast, followed by a second at 7:49 AM directly to Gupta's official ID.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta received a bomb threat mail, which threatened that the Assembly building as well as Vidhan Sabha Delhi Metro Station would be blown up. The mail also contained threats to Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, EAM Dr S… — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2026

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