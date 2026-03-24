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Delhi Assembly receives a bomb threat via email

The first threat hit the Assembly's email at 7:28 AM, warning of a bomb blast, followed by a second at 7:49 AM directly to Gupta's official ID.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2026, 11:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Delhi Assembly receives a bomb threat via emailFile Photo IANS

The Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and the Legislative Assembly received fresh bomb threat emails on the day of the Delhi Budget presentation, sparking major security alerts in the capital.

The first threat hit the Assembly's email at 7:28 AM, warning of a bomb blast, followed by a second at 7:49 AM directly to Gupta's official ID.

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