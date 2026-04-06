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NewsIndiaDelhi Assembly security breach: Car rams gate, Police arrest suspect and recover vehicle
DELHI ASSEMBLY SECURITY BREACH

Delhi Assembly security breach: Car rams gate, Police arrest suspect and recover vehicle

In a major security breach, an unidentified car rammed security barricades and entered the premises of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 06, 2026, 04:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Delhi Assembly security breach: Car rams gate, Police arrest suspect and recover vehicle(File Photo IANS)

In a major security breach, an unidentified car rammed security barricades and entered the premises of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Citing Delhi Police sources, ANI wrote that a car tried to enter the Delhi Assembly premises forcefully, breaching the security barriers. The situation is normal. Further details are being gathered.

The car rammed through the gates and briefly entered the Vidhan Sabha premises before vanishing.

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The Delhi Police has launched an investigation. According to reports, the vehicle breached the iron barrier at Gate No. 2 to access the Assembly complex, then drove toward Speaker Vijender Gupta's office, where the driver placed a flower bouquet near the porch.

Police arrested the suspect and recovered the Tata Sierra car with a UP registration number. CRPF personnel secured the VIP gate, and no bomb-like objects were found.

According to eyewitnesses, a man absconded in a "white car" after the security personnel rushed towards him."I saw a white car. It hit the gate and entered the Delhi Assembly. The car was being driven inside for around 5 minutes. After a security personnel ran towards the car, he rushed it and came outside the Assembly...," he said, as per ANI.

The search for the vehicle has been initiated in the national capital.

The situation is under control, and further details are awaited as a probe has been initiated.

The incident has exposed major loopholes in the security of the assembly, calling for stricter actions and hightened mesures.


(With ANI inputs)

 

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