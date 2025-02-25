Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Tables Liquor Policy CAG Report In Assembly; LoP Atishi, 11 AAP MLAs Marshalled Out

Delhi Assembly Session: The second day of the Delhi assembly session kicked off with uproar as the BJP government tabling the pending CAG reports in the assembly. The house witnessed continuous sloganeering by opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over allegedly removing the portraits of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh from CM Rekha Gupta's chmaber. However, CM Gupta has shown her chamber to the media where the portraits of Dr Ambedkar And Bhagat Singh are still present but their location has been changed.

As the house began its proceedings, the AAP MLAs started chanting slogans with LG Vinai Kr Saxena delivering his address to the house. Following the uproar, Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended 12 AAP MLAs including Leader of Opposition Atishi for a day. Later they were marshalled out of the house for disrupting the proceedings. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta tabled the CAG report on Excise Policy 2024. The alleged liquor policy scam had led to jailing of former CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. However, both leaders later got bail in the case.

Speaking after the Liquor policy CAG report was tabled in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Speaker Vijender Gupta said, "It is surprising to know that CAG report has not been tabled in the assembly after 2017-18. In this regard, the then LoP, i.e. me, and five other opposition leaders had requested the President, Speaker of the assembly, CM, and Chief Secretary to table the report. It was much needed to obtain the financial condition of the state. Unfortunately, the CAG report was not tabled, and the previous government violated the Constitution."

AAP MLAs, including LoP Atishi then held a protest in the Assembly premises alleging the insult of Dr Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh by the BJP. The other suspended MLAs include Kuldeep Kumar, Gopal Rai, Mukesh Ahlawat, Anil Jha, Som Dutt, Jarnail Singh and Surendra Singh.

What AAP Leaders Said?

Former CM and Delhi LoP Atishi said, "BJP has replaced the portrait of Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar with that of PM Narendra Modi...Does the BJP think that PM Modi is greater than Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar? When AAP MLAs raised the slogans of Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, they were suspended. But when BJP MLAs raised slogans of PM Modi, they did not say anything. This means that the BJP hates Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar..."

AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat said, " They (BJP) insulted Baba Saheb and Bhagat Singh ji. It has exposed their mentality. They are anti-dalit and anti-Sikh. The (AAP) MLAs who are not suspended from the House will attend the House proceedings when the CAG report is tabled."

BJP Responds To Allegations

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa reacted to the AAP's allegation. "The party (AAP) knows nothing except quarrels. No one can remove the portraits of Dr. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh and neither have we removed them. They are doing this kind of drama to divert attention from the CAG report..." he said.

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood said, "Some people (AAP leaders) do not like to follow the Constitution. For the last 12 years, the House has been running in an unconstitutional manner...People holding constitutional posts do not have the right to disregard the Constitution. Such indecent behaviour during the LG's address is very wrong..."