Delhi Election Result 2025: Full List Of Winners, Losers And Their Constituencies - AAP, BJP, Congress Candidates
Delhi Election Result 2025: With the Election Commission of India delcaring poll results on Feb 8, the wait for the list of winner, losers and their constituencies will be over.
Delhi Election Result Full List Of Winners: The results of the Delhi assembly elections will be declared on February 8 by the Election Commission of India. The people of Delhi have voted for a clear majority, showed majority of the exit polls while some exit polls showed a fractured mandate. The Delhi Assembly elections 2025 recorded a voter turnout of around 60.4%, two per cent less compared to over 62% polled in 2020.
The main contest was between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party while the Congress was looking to regain its foothold in the Union Territory.
While Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Akhilesh Yadav campaigned for AAP, the Congress campaign was spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Pawan Khera, Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior party leaders.
For the BJP, the star campaigners were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, party chief JP Nadda and other senior leaders.
The 70 seats of the Delhi assembly voted in a single phase on February 5. The current session of the Delhi assembly will conclude on February 23.
Below is the constituency-wise full list of winners, losers from BJP, AAP and Congress:
(**Winner Names To Be Updated Once Results Are Declared)
|
Constituency
|
AAP
|
BJP
|
CONGRESS
|
NARELA
|
Sharad Kumar
|
Raj Karan Khatri
|
Aruna Kumari
|
BURARI
|
Sanjeev Jha
|
Shailendra Kumar -JDU
|
Mangesh Tyagi
|
TIMARPUR
|
Surender Pal Singh
|
Surya Prakash Khatri
|
Lokendra Singh
|
ADARSH NAGAR
|
Mukesh Goel
|
Raj Kumar Bhatia
|
Shivank Singhal
|
BADLI
|
Ajesh Yadav
|
Deepak Chaudhary
|
Devendra Yadav
|
RITHALA
|
Mohinder Goyal
|
Kulwant Rana
|
Sushant Mishra
|
BAWANA
|
Jai Bhagwan
|
Ravinder Kumar
|
Surendra Kumar
|
MUNDKA
|
Jasbir Karala
|
Gajendra Drall
|
Dharam Pal Lakra
|
KIRARI
|
Anil Jha
|
Bajrang Shukla
|
Rajesh Gupta
|
SULTANPUR MAJRA
|
Mukesh Ahlawat
|
Karam Singh Karma
|
Jai Kishan
|
NANGLOI JAT
|
Raghuvinder Shokeen
|
Manoj Kumar Shokeen
|
Rohit Chaudhary
|
MANGOL PURI
|
Rakesh Jatav
|
Raj Kumar Chauhan
|
Hanuman Chauhan
|
ROHINI
|
Pradeep Mittal
|
Vijender Gupta
|
Sumesh Gupta
|
SHALIMAR BAGH
|
Bandana Kumari
|
Rekha Gupta
|
Praveen Jain
|
SHAKUR BASTI
|
Satyendra Jain
|
Karnail Singh
|
Satish Luthra
|
TRI NAGAR
|
Preeti Tomar
|
Tilak Ram Gupta
|
Satendra Sharma
|
WAZIRPUR
|
Rajesh Gupta
|
Poonam Sharma
|
Ragini Nayak
|
MODEL TOWN
|
Akhilesh Pati Tripathi
|
Ashok Goel
|
Kunwar Karan Singh
|
SADAR BAZAR
|
Som Dutt
|
Manoj Jindal
|
Anil Bhardwaj
|
CHANDNI CHOWK
|
Punardeep Singh
|
Satish Jain
|
Mudit Agarwal
|
MATIA MAHAL
|
Mohammed Iqbal
|
Deepti Indora
|
Aseem Ahmed Khan
|
BALLIMARAN
|
Imran Hussain
|
Kamal Bagri
|
Haroon Yusuf
|
KAROL BAGH
|
Vishesh Ravi
|
Dushyant Kr Gautam
|
Rahul Dhanak
|
PATEL NAGAR
|
Parvesh Ratan
|
Krishna Tirath
|
Raaj Kr Ananad
|
MOTI NAGAR
|
Shiv Charan Goel
|
Harish Khurana
|
Rajendra Singh
|
MADIPUR
|
Rakhi Bidlan
|
Kailash Gangwal
|
JP Panwar
|
RAJOURI GARDEN
|
Dhanwati Chandela
|
Manjinder Sirsa
|
Dharmpal Chandela
|
HARI NAGAR
|
Surendar Setia
|
Shyam Sharma
|
Prem Ballabh
|
TILAK NAGAR
|
Jarnail Singh
|
Shweta Saini
|
PS Bawa
|
JANAKPURI
|
Pravin Kumar
|
Ashish Sood
|
Harbani Kaur
|
VIKASPURI
|
Mahinder Yadav
|
Pankaj Singh
|
Jitender Solanki
|
UTTAM NAGAR
|
Posh Balyan
|
Pawan Sharma
|
Mukesh Sharma
|
DWARKA
|
Vinay Mishra
|
Pradyuman Rajput
|
Adarsh Shastri
|
MATIALA
|
Somesh Shaukeen
|
Sandeep Sehrawat
|
Raghuvinder Singh
|
NAJAFGARH
|
Tarun Kumar
|
Neelam Pahalwan
|
Sushma Yadav
|
BIJWASAN
|
Surendar Bhardwaj
|
Kailash Gahlot
|
Devinder Sahrawat
|
PALAM
|
Joginder Solanki
|
Kuldeep Solanki
|
Mange Ram
|
DELHI CANTT
|
Virender Singh Kadian
|
Bhuvan Tanwar
|
Pradeep Kr Upamanyu
|
RAJINDER NAGAR
|
Durgesh Pathak
|
Umang Bajaj
|
Vineet Yadav
|
NEW DELHI
|
Arvind Kejriwal
|
Parvesh Verma
|
Sandeep Dikshit
|
JANGPURA
|
Manish Sisodia
|
Tarvinder Marwah
|
Farhad Suri
|
KASTURBA NAGAR
|
Ramesh Pehalwan
|
Neeraj Basoya
|
Abhishek Dutt
|
MALVIYA NAGAR
|
Somnath Bharti
|
Satish Upadhyay
|
Jitendra Kr Kochar
|
R K PURAM
|
Pramila Tokas
|
Anil Kumar Sharma
|
Vishesh Tokas
|
MEHRAULI
|
Mahendra Chaudhary
|
Gajainder Yadav
|
Pushpa Singh
|
CHHATARPUR
|
Brahma Singh Tanwar
|
Kartar Singh Tanwar
|
Rajinder Tanwar
|
DEOLI
|
Prem Kr Chauhan
|
Deepak Tanwar (LJP-RV)
|
Rajesh Chaouhan
|
AMBEDKAR NAGAR
|
Ajay Dutt
|
Khushiram Chunar
|
Jay Prakash
|
SANGAM VIHAR
|
Dinesh Mohaniya
|
Chandan Choudhary
|
Harsh Chaudhary
|
GREATER KAILASH
|
Saurabh Bhardwaj
|
Sikha Rai
|
Garvit Singhvi
|
KALKAJI
|
Atishi
|
Ramesh Bidhuri
|
Alka Lamba
|
TUGHLAKABAD
|
Sahi Ram
|
Rohtas Bidhuri
|
Virendra Bidhuri
|
BADARPUR
|
Ram Singh Netaji
|
Narayan Dutt Sharma
|
Arjun Bhadana
|
OKHLA
|
Amanatullah Khan
|
Manish Chaudhary
|
Ariba Khan
|
TRILOKPURI
|
Anjana Parcha
|
Ravi Kant
|
Amardeep
|
KONDLI
|
Kuldeep Kumar
|
Priyanka Gautam
|
Akshay Kumar
|
PATPARGANJ
|
Avadh Ojha
|
Ravinder Singh Negi
|
Anil Kumar
|
LAXMI NAGAR
|
BB Tyagi
|
Abhay Verma
|
Sumit Sharma
|
VISHWAS NAGAR
|
Deepak Singhla
|
Om Prakash Sharma
|
Rajiv Chaudhary
|
KRISHNA NAGAR
|
Vikas Bagga
|
Dr. Anil Goyal
|
Gurcharan Singh
|
GANDHI NAGAR
|
Naveen Choudhary
|
Arvinder Singh Lovely
|
Kamal Arora
|
SHAHDARA
|
Jitendra Singh Shunty
|
Sanjay Goyal
|
Jagat Singh
|
SEEMA PURI
|
Veer Singh Dhingan
|
Kr Rinku
|
Rajesh Lilothia
|
ROHTAS NAGAR
|
Sarita Singh
|
Jitender Mahajan
|
Sureshwati
|
SEELAMPUR
|
Zubair Chaudhary
|
Anil Gaur
|
Abdul Rehman
|
GHONDA
|
Gaurav Sharma
|
Ajay Mahawar
|
Bheesham Sharma
|
BABARPUR
|
Gopal Rai
|
Anil Vasistha
|
Haji Mohd Ishraq Khan
|
GOKALPUR
|
Surendra Kumar
|
Praveen Nimesh
|
Ishwar Singh
|
MUSTAFABAD
|
Adil Ahmad Khan
|
Mohan Singh Bisht
|
Ali Mahndi
|
KARAWAL NAGAR
|
Manoj Tyagi
|
Kapil Mishra
|
Dr PK Mishra
In the 2020 Delhi assembly elections, the AAP got 62 seats while the BJP managed to win just 8 seats. The Congress party drew a blank.
