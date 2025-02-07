Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2855241https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-assemply-election-results-2025-full-list-of-winners-loser-candidate-their-constituencies-eci-aap-bjp-congress-eci-vidhan-sabha-70-seats-2855241.html
NewsIndia
DELHI ELECTION 2025

Delhi Election Result 2025: Full List Of Winners, Losers And Their Constituencies - AAP, BJP, Congress Candidates

Delhi Election Result 2025: With the Election Commission of India delcaring poll results on Feb 8, the wait for the list of winner, losers and their constituencies will be over. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2025, 08:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Election Result 2025: Full List Of Winners, Losers And Their Constituencies - AAP, BJP, Congress Candidates

Delhi Election Result Full List Of Winners: The results of the Delhi assembly elections will be declared on February 8 by the Election Commission of India. The people of Delhi have voted for a clear majority, showed majority of the exit polls while some exit polls showed a fractured mandate. The Delhi Assembly elections 2025 recorded a voter turnout of around 60.4%, two per cent less compared to over 62% polled in 2020. 

The main contest was between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party while the Congress was looking to regain its foothold in the Union Territory. 

While Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Akhilesh Yadav campaigned for AAP, the Congress campaign was spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Pawan Khera, Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior party leaders.

For the BJP, the star campaigners were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, party chief JP Nadda and other senior leaders. 

The 70 seats of the Delhi assembly voted in a single phase on February 5. The current session of the Delhi assembly will conclude on February 23.

Below is the constituency-wise full list of winners, losers from BJP, AAP and Congress:

(**Winner Names To Be Updated Once Results Are Declared)

Constituency

AAP

BJP

CONGRESS

NARELA

Sharad Kumar

Raj Karan Khatri

Aruna Kumari

BURARI

Sanjeev Jha

Shailendra Kumar -JDU

Mangesh Tyagi

TIMARPUR

Surender Pal Singh

Surya Prakash Khatri

Lokendra Singh

ADARSH NAGAR

Mukesh Goel

Raj Kumar Bhatia

Shivank Singhal

BADLI

Ajesh Yadav

Deepak Chaudhary

Devendra Yadav

RITHALA

Mohinder Goyal

Kulwant Rana

Sushant Mishra

BAWANA

Jai Bhagwan

Ravinder Kumar

Surendra Kumar

MUNDKA

Jasbir Karala

Gajendra Drall

Dharam Pal Lakra

KIRARI

Anil Jha

Bajrang Shukla

Rajesh Gupta

SULTANPUR MAJRA

Mukesh Ahlawat

Karam Singh Karma

Jai Kishan

NANGLOI JAT

Raghuvinder Shokeen

Manoj Kumar Shokeen

Rohit Chaudhary

MANGOL PURI

Rakesh Jatav

Raj Kumar Chauhan

Hanuman Chauhan

ROHINI

Pradeep Mittal

Vijender Gupta

Sumesh Gupta

SHALIMAR BAGH

Bandana Kumari

Rekha Gupta

Praveen Jain

SHAKUR BASTI

Satyendra Jain

Karnail Singh

Satish Luthra

TRI NAGAR

Preeti Tomar

Tilak Ram Gupta

Satendra Sharma

WAZIRPUR

Rajesh Gupta

Poonam Sharma

Ragini Nayak

MODEL TOWN

Akhilesh Pati Tripathi

Ashok Goel

Kunwar Karan Singh

SADAR BAZAR

Som Dutt

Manoj Jindal

Anil Bhardwaj

CHANDNI CHOWK

Punardeep Singh

Satish Jain

Mudit Agarwal

MATIA MAHAL

Mohammed Iqbal

Deepti Indora

Aseem Ahmed Khan

BALLIMARAN

Imran Hussain

Kamal Bagri

Haroon Yusuf

KAROL BAGH

Vishesh Ravi

Dushyant Kr Gautam

Rahul Dhanak

PATEL NAGAR

Parvesh Ratan

Krishna Tirath

Raaj Kr Ananad

MOTI NAGAR

Shiv Charan Goel

Harish Khurana

Rajendra Singh

MADIPUR

Rakhi Bidlan

Kailash Gangwal

JP Panwar

RAJOURI GARDEN

Dhanwati Chandela

Manjinder Sirsa

Dharmpal Chandela

HARI NAGAR

Surendar Setia

Shyam Sharma

Prem Ballabh

TILAK NAGAR

Jarnail Singh

Shweta Saini

PS Bawa

JANAKPURI

Pravin Kumar

Ashish Sood

Harbani Kaur

VIKASPURI

Mahinder Yadav

Pankaj Singh

Jitender Solanki

UTTAM NAGAR

Posh Balyan

Pawan Sharma

Mukesh Sharma

DWARKA

Vinay Mishra

Pradyuman Rajput

Adarsh Shastri

MATIALA

Somesh Shaukeen

Sandeep Sehrawat

Raghuvinder Singh

NAJAFGARH

Tarun Kumar

Neelam Pahalwan

Sushma Yadav

BIJWASAN

Surendar Bhardwaj

Kailash Gahlot

Devinder Sahrawat

PALAM

Joginder Solanki

Kuldeep Solanki

Mange Ram

DELHI CANTT

Virender Singh Kadian

Bhuvan Tanwar

Pradeep Kr Upamanyu

RAJINDER NAGAR

Durgesh Pathak

Umang Bajaj

Vineet Yadav

NEW DELHI

Arvind Kejriwal

Parvesh Verma

Sandeep Dikshit

JANGPURA

Manish Sisodia

Tarvinder Marwah

Farhad Suri

KASTURBA NAGAR

Ramesh Pehalwan

Neeraj Basoya

Abhishek Dutt

MALVIYA NAGAR

Somnath Bharti

Satish Upadhyay

Jitendra Kr Kochar

R K PURAM

Pramila Tokas

Anil Kumar Sharma

Vishesh Tokas

MEHRAULI

Mahendra Chaudhary

Gajainder Yadav

Pushpa Singh

CHHATARPUR

Brahma Singh Tanwar

Kartar Singh Tanwar

Rajinder Tanwar

DEOLI

Prem Kr Chauhan

Deepak Tanwar (LJP-RV)

Rajesh Chaouhan

AMBEDKAR NAGAR

Ajay Dutt

Khushiram Chunar

Jay Prakash

SANGAM VIHAR

Dinesh Mohaniya

Chandan Choudhary

Harsh Chaudhary

GREATER KAILASH

Saurabh Bhardwaj

Sikha Rai

Garvit Singhvi

KALKAJI

Atishi

Ramesh Bidhuri

Alka Lamba

TUGHLAKABAD

Sahi Ram

Rohtas Bidhuri

Virendra Bidhuri

BADARPUR

Ram Singh Netaji

Narayan Dutt Sharma

Arjun Bhadana

OKHLA

Amanatullah Khan

Manish Chaudhary

Ariba Khan

TRILOKPURI

Anjana Parcha

Ravi Kant

Amardeep

KONDLI

Kuldeep Kumar

Priyanka Gautam

Akshay Kumar

PATPARGANJ

Avadh Ojha

Ravinder Singh Negi

Anil Kumar

LAXMI NAGAR

BB Tyagi

Abhay Verma

Sumit Sharma

VISHWAS NAGAR

Deepak Singhla

Om Prakash Sharma

Rajiv Chaudhary

KRISHNA NAGAR

Vikas Bagga

Dr. Anil Goyal

Gurcharan Singh

GANDHI NAGAR

Naveen Choudhary

Arvinder Singh Lovely

Kamal Arora

SHAHDARA

Jitendra Singh Shunty

Sanjay Goyal

Jagat Singh

SEEMA PURI

Veer Singh Dhingan

Kr Rinku

Rajesh Lilothia

ROHTAS NAGAR

Sarita Singh

Jitender Mahajan

Sureshwati

SEELAMPUR

Zubair Chaudhary

Anil Gaur

Abdul Rehman

GHONDA

Gaurav Sharma

Ajay Mahawar

Bheesham Sharma

BABARPUR

Gopal Rai

Anil Vasistha

Haji Mohd Ishraq Khan

GOKALPUR

Surendra Kumar

Praveen Nimesh

Ishwar Singh

MUSTAFABAD

Adil Ahmad Khan

Mohan Singh Bisht

Ali Mahndi

KARAWAL NAGAR

Manoj Tyagi

Kapil Mishra

Dr PK Mishra

In the 2020 Delhi assembly elections, the AAP got 62 seats while the BJP managed to win just 8 seats. The Congress party drew a blank.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?