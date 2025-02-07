Delhi Election Result 2025: Full List Of Winners, Losers And Their Constituencies - AAP, BJP, Congress Candidates

Delhi Election Result Full List Of Winners: The results of the Delhi assembly elections will be declared on February 8 by the Election Commission of India. The people of Delhi have voted for a clear majority, showed majority of the exit polls while some exit polls showed a fractured mandate. The Delhi Assembly elections 2025 recorded a voter turnout of around 60.4%, two per cent less compared to over 62% polled in 2020.

The main contest was between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party while the Congress was looking to regain its foothold in the Union Territory.

While Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Akhilesh Yadav campaigned for AAP, the Congress campaign was spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Pawan Khera, Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior party leaders.

For the BJP, the star campaigners were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, party chief JP Nadda and other senior leaders.

The 70 seats of the Delhi assembly voted in a single phase on February 5. The current session of the Delhi assembly will conclude on February 23.

Below is the constituency-wise full list of winners, losers from BJP, AAP and Congress:

(**Winner Names To Be Updated Once Results Are Declared)

Constituency AAP BJP CONGRESS NARELA Sharad Kumar Raj Karan Khatri Aruna Kumari BURARI Sanjeev Jha Shailendra Kumar -JDU Mangesh Tyagi TIMARPUR Surender Pal Singh Surya Prakash Khatri Lokendra Singh ADARSH NAGAR Mukesh Goel Raj Kumar Bhatia Shivank Singhal BADLI Ajesh Yadav Deepak Chaudhary Devendra Yadav RITHALA Mohinder Goyal Kulwant Rana Sushant Mishra BAWANA Jai Bhagwan Ravinder Kumar Surendra Kumar MUNDKA Jasbir Karala Gajendra Drall Dharam Pal Lakra KIRARI Anil Jha Bajrang Shukla Rajesh Gupta SULTANPUR MAJRA Mukesh Ahlawat Karam Singh Karma Jai Kishan NANGLOI JAT Raghuvinder Shokeen Manoj Kumar Shokeen Rohit Chaudhary MANGOL PURI Rakesh Jatav Raj Kumar Chauhan Hanuman Chauhan ROHINI Pradeep Mittal Vijender Gupta Sumesh Gupta SHALIMAR BAGH Bandana Kumari Rekha Gupta Praveen Jain SHAKUR BASTI Satyendra Jain Karnail Singh Satish Luthra TRI NAGAR Preeti Tomar Tilak Ram Gupta Satendra Sharma WAZIRPUR Rajesh Gupta Poonam Sharma Ragini Nayak MODEL TOWN Akhilesh Pati Tripathi Ashok Goel Kunwar Karan Singh SADAR BAZAR Som Dutt Manoj Jindal Anil Bhardwaj CHANDNI CHOWK Punardeep Singh Satish Jain Mudit Agarwal MATIA MAHAL Mohammed Iqbal Deepti Indora Aseem Ahmed Khan BALLIMARAN Imran Hussain Kamal Bagri Haroon Yusuf KAROL BAGH Vishesh Ravi Dushyant Kr Gautam Rahul Dhanak PATEL NAGAR Parvesh Ratan Krishna Tirath Raaj Kr Ananad MOTI NAGAR Shiv Charan Goel Harish Khurana Rajendra Singh MADIPUR Rakhi Bidlan Kailash Gangwal JP Panwar RAJOURI GARDEN Dhanwati Chandela Manjinder Sirsa Dharmpal Chandela HARI NAGAR Surendar Setia Shyam Sharma Prem Ballabh TILAK NAGAR Jarnail Singh Shweta Saini PS Bawa JANAKPURI Pravin Kumar Ashish Sood Harbani Kaur VIKASPURI Mahinder Yadav Pankaj Singh Jitender Solanki UTTAM NAGAR Posh Balyan Pawan Sharma Mukesh Sharma DWARKA Vinay Mishra Pradyuman Rajput Adarsh Shastri MATIALA Somesh Shaukeen Sandeep Sehrawat Raghuvinder Singh NAJAFGARH Tarun Kumar Neelam Pahalwan Sushma Yadav BIJWASAN Surendar Bhardwaj Kailash Gahlot Devinder Sahrawat PALAM Joginder Solanki Kuldeep Solanki Mange Ram DELHI CANTT Virender Singh Kadian Bhuvan Tanwar Pradeep Kr Upamanyu RAJINDER NAGAR Durgesh Pathak Umang Bajaj Vineet Yadav NEW DELHI Arvind Kejriwal Parvesh Verma Sandeep Dikshit JANGPURA Manish Sisodia Tarvinder Marwah Farhad Suri KASTURBA NAGAR Ramesh Pehalwan Neeraj Basoya Abhishek Dutt MALVIYA NAGAR Somnath Bharti Satish Upadhyay Jitendra Kr Kochar R K PURAM Pramila Tokas Anil Kumar Sharma Vishesh Tokas MEHRAULI Mahendra Chaudhary Gajainder Yadav Pushpa Singh CHHATARPUR Brahma Singh Tanwar Kartar Singh Tanwar Rajinder Tanwar DEOLI Prem Kr Chauhan Deepak Tanwar (LJP-RV) Rajesh Chaouhan AMBEDKAR NAGAR Ajay Dutt Khushiram Chunar Jay Prakash SANGAM VIHAR Dinesh Mohaniya Chandan Choudhary Harsh Chaudhary GREATER KAILASH Saurabh Bhardwaj Sikha Rai Garvit Singhvi KALKAJI Atishi Ramesh Bidhuri Alka Lamba TUGHLAKABAD Sahi Ram Rohtas Bidhuri Virendra Bidhuri BADARPUR Ram Singh Netaji Narayan Dutt Sharma Arjun Bhadana OKHLA Amanatullah Khan Manish Chaudhary Ariba Khan TRILOKPURI Anjana Parcha Ravi Kant Amardeep KONDLI Kuldeep Kumar Priyanka Gautam Akshay Kumar PATPARGANJ Avadh Ojha Ravinder Singh Negi Anil Kumar LAXMI NAGAR BB Tyagi Abhay Verma Sumit Sharma VISHWAS NAGAR Deepak Singhla Om Prakash Sharma Rajiv Chaudhary KRISHNA NAGAR Vikas Bagga Dr. Anil Goyal Gurcharan Singh GANDHI NAGAR Naveen Choudhary Arvinder Singh Lovely Kamal Arora SHAHDARA Jitendra Singh Shunty Sanjay Goyal Jagat Singh SEEMA PURI Veer Singh Dhingan Kr Rinku Rajesh Lilothia ROHTAS NAGAR Sarita Singh Jitender Mahajan Sureshwati SEELAMPUR Zubair Chaudhary Anil Gaur Abdul Rehman GHONDA Gaurav Sharma Ajay Mahawar Bheesham Sharma BABARPUR Gopal Rai Anil Vasistha Haji Mohd Ishraq Khan GOKALPUR Surendra Kumar Praveen Nimesh Ishwar Singh MUSTAFABAD Adil Ahmad Khan Mohan Singh Bisht Ali Mahndi KARAWAL NAGAR Manoj Tyagi Kapil Mishra Dr PK Mishra

In the 2020 Delhi assembly elections, the AAP got 62 seats while the BJP managed to win just 8 seats. The Congress party drew a blank.