Delhi Bandh Today: The markets of Delhi are likely to remain shut as a part of 'Delhi Bandh' on Friday to protest against the bloodshed terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

This one-day Delhi Bandh is an attempt to honour the victims of the Pahalgam attack by the trade unions and market associations across Delhi. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is spearheading the initiative and announced that over 900 markets in the national capital will remain closed.

What's Closed in Delhi Today?

The commercial markets are expected to remain shut in observance of the Delhi Bandh on Friday. As visible in the visuals shared by the news agency ANI on X, markets in Chandni Chowk of the national capital are visibly shut.

#WATCH | Delhi: Markets in Chandni Chowk are shut as traders call for a 'Bandh' to protest against #PahalgamTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/7JMWXZkuMb — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2025

What's Open In Delhi Today?

The essential services, including the Delhi metro services, government offices, public offices, banks, and hospitals, will remain open as usual. However, the Delhi government or the police have not issued any official directive regarding the enforcement of 'Delhi Bandh' in protest of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The participation in the bandh is voluntary, and no organisation will be compelled to shut down, as organisers have emphasised peaceful observance over forced participation.

Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the spine-chilling incident, 26 tourists, including two foreign nationals, were gunned down by the terrorists in Baisaran, near Pahalgam, earlier this week. After the attack, India took its measures against Pakistan and suspended the Indus Water Treaty, among other things. It is one of the deadliest terror attacks in the Union Territory since the 2019 Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Protests Across India Against Pahalgam Attack

Protests against the attack in Pahalgam by terrorists have been taking place across the entire India as citizens mourn the loss of lives.

On Thursday, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) too protested by tying black bands and taking out a candle march in Delhi's Connaught Place.

According to ANI, in Anantnag, the Government Degree College for Women students marched through the town and condemned the attack. In Delhi, the Khan Market Trade Association members held a similar march, with candles lit in memory of the victims.

(with agencies' inputs)