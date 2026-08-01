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Delhi bans drones, other aerial platforms from August 2 to 16 ahead of Independence Day

The order, issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, will remain in force for 15 days, covering the period before, during and immediately after the August 15 celebrations.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 11:47 AM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 11:47 AM IST
Delhi bans drones, other aerial platforms from August 2 to 16 ahead of Independence Day
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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