/Delhi bans drones, other aerial platforms from August 2 to 16 ahead of Independence Day

Delhi Police has prohibited the operation of drones and several other sub-conventional aerial platforms across the national capital from August 2 to August 16 as part of enhanced security arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations.
The order, issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, will remain in force for 15 days, covering the period before, during and immediately after the August 15 celebrations.
According to the official order, the restrictions have been imposed in view of potential security threats to the public, dignitaries and critical infrastructure.
"It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms," the order stated.
The ban covers a wide range of aerial platforms, including drones, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UASs), quadcopters, remotely piloted aircraft, paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, microlight aircraft, small-sized powered aircraft, hot air balloons and para-jumping from aircraft.
Exercising powers under the BNSS, the Commissioner directed that the operation of these aerial platforms would not be permitted anywhere within the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi during the notified period.
The order states: "I… do hereby prohibit flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft etc. over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day Celebrations-2026."
Delhi Police warned that anyone found violating the order "shall be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023."
As the directive applies to a large number of people, the Commissioner said it could not be served individually and has therefore been issued ex parte. The order will be publicised through the media and displayed on notice boards at the offices of Deputy Commissioners of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners of Police, tehsil offices, police stations, as well as offices of the NDMC, MCD, PWD, DDA and the Delhi Cantonment Board.
Issued on July 31, 2026, the order will come into effect on August 2 and remain in force until August 16, unless withdrawn earlier.
Security is routinely stepped up across Delhi ahead of Independence Day, with multiple agencies working together to safeguard citizens, visiting dignitaries and key installations during celebrations at the Red Fort and other important locations.
(With IANS inputs)
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