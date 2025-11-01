Commercial goods vehicles failing to meet BS IV emission standards or higher are banned from entering Delhi from Thursday. In a major move to control the rapidly increasing air pollution, 23 special teams of the Transport Department and Traffic Police will enforce the ban, promising stern punishment to the guilty.

This ban, coming into immediate effect, covers older, polluting diesel-powered vehicles entering the national capital.

Two-Shift Enforcement at 23 Major Entry Points

To ensure strict compliance, officials have deployed dedicated enforcement teams at key entry points, which account for about 90% of commercial vehicle traffic into Delhi.

"We have chalked out a plan to keep a tab on incoming vehicles," a senior official said. "Teams consisting of Traffic Police personnel and Transport Department enforcement officers will be deployed at the following points, and vehicles that do not conform to the required norms will be sent back."

These 23 locations include major borders such as Kundli, Rajokri, Tikri, Aya Nagar, and Kalindi Kunj, among others, including the Bajghera Toll on Dwarka Expressway. The enforcement operation will run in two 12-hour shifts: from 8 am to 8 pm and 8 pm to 8 am.

Which Vehicles Face Restrictions?

The new entry ban into Delhi primarily targets older, more polluting diesel-powered commercial goods vehicles. Specifically, Non-BS IV Diesel Goods Vehicles (which include BS I, II, and III standards) are strictly prohibited from entering the city and will be stopped and turned back at the border checkpoints.

However, several categories of commercial vehicles are exempted: BS VI Diesel Goods Vehicles, along with vehicles running on CNG, LNG, or electricity, face no restrictions.

Additionally, BS IV Diesel Goods Vehicles are currently allowed to enter under a transitional arrangement, but this permission is set to expire on October 31, 2026.

Finally, commercial goods vehicles that are already registered in Delhi are also exempted from this entry ban.

Officials estimate that between 50,000 and 70,000 commercial vehicles presently operating may fall below the BS IV standard. Coordination with the Haryana Police has also been established to set up over 120 joint checkpoints.

Industry Concerns And Air Quality Update

The prohibition on the movement of private vehicles had come into force after a directive issued by CAQM on October 17 amidst deteriorating pollution levels.

However, the transport sector was worried about the economic impact. Transporter Rajendra Kapoor said such curbs would increase the prices of every essential good for the consumer and asked the government to take larger pollution control measures than clamping restrictions on vehicles.

Delhi's air quality improved briefly on Friday with the overall Air Quality Index falling from 373 in the Very Poor category to 218 in the Poor category.

Experts attributed this brief respite to rainfall and higher wind speeds across the region.

