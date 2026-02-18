Delhi: Biker arrested for opening the doors of moving buses for reels; WATCH

Delhi: A 22 year old man has been arrested by Delhi police for performing dangerous stunts on a motorcycle and harassing bus passengers to shoot reels for social media, officials said. The man was caught up for doing such stunts in northeast Delhi.

As per the reports, the motorcycle did not have registration plate. Reportedly the accused has been identified as Tushar Puniya, a resident from Khajuri Khas.

As per the police, the video clip went viral on social media on February 16. In the video the man was seen riding the motorcycle and opening the gates of buses. The bike on which he was doing the stunt did not had number plates. The video that went viral, accused was seen opening the doors of Delhi transport commission

“After taking cognisance of the viral reel, a case was registered at the New Usmanpur Police Station and an investigation was initiated,” a senior police officer said.

He further added that a dedicated team was constituted to identify and track down the accused. Officers examined CCTV footage from the surrounding area and closely analysed the viral video to establish the biker’s identity. Following sustained efforts, the suspect was located and apprehended. The motorcycle allegedly used in the offence has also been seized from his possession.

As per the NDTV reports, the police said that he removed from registration plate to avoid his ientificatin.

In the footage, the man can be seen recklessly weaving his motorcycle through moving traffic and suddenly pulling open the doors of several vehicles, putting his own life as well as that of other commuters at serious risk.

Police said further inquiries are being carried out to determine whether the accused has been involved in similar acts in the past.