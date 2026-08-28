/Delhi-Bilaspur Alliance Air flight suffers tyre burst during landing

An Alliance Air flight from Delhi to Bilaspur experienced a tyre burst during landing at Bilaspur Airport on Friday, resulting in the safe evacuation of all 41 people on board, officials said.
The aircraft carried 37 passengers and four crew members, with no injuries or fatalities reported.
According to officials, the plane developed a problem with its left-side tyre upon touching down at the airport around 11 am.
"Alliance Air flight 9I613, operating from Delhi to Bilaspur, suffered a left-side tyre puncture during landing on August 28. The aircraft was carrying 37 passengers and four crew members. All passengers and crew members were safely evacuated and escorted to the terminal. The airline subsequently cancelled the scheduled onward flight from Bilaspur," Airport PRO said.
All passengers safely evacuated
All passengers and crew were evacuated after the incident. Airport and airline staff removed everyone from the aircraft and transferred them from the runway to the terminal building.
The aircraft remained at the airport after the incident, and the airline cancelled its scheduled onward flight from Bilaspur.
The exact cause of the tyre failure and further details about the aircraft are still awaited. Airport authorities and the airline are expected to inspect the plane before clearing it for further operations.
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