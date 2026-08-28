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Delhi-Bilaspur Alliance Air flight suffers tyre burst during landing

An Alliance Air flight from Delhi to Bilaspur suffered a left-side tyre burst while landing on Friday, with all 41 passengers and crew safely evacuated and no injuries reported.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 06:17 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 06:17 PM IST
Delhi-Bilaspur Alliance Air flight suffers tyre burst during landing
Image Credit: Screengrab/X/IANS

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