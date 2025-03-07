Delhi BJP Chief Alleges Corruption In 'Mohalla Clinics,' Says AAP Govt 'Misused' Public Funds

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday alleged massive corruption in the AAP government-run 'Mohalla Clinics' and accused former health minister Satyendar Jain and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of running "shops of corruption" in the name of free healthcare.

Sachdeva's reaction comes after AAP senior leader Jain, in a press conference on Friday afternoon, strongly criticised the reported plan of the BJP government in Delhi to shut down 250 'Mohalla Clinics', calling it a move that would "paralyse" the city's healthcare infrastructure.

Sachdeva claimed that an alleged scam of Rs 75,000 per test had surfaced, and a vigilance inquiry was underway.

"AAP leaders accuse us of shutting down their clinics, but the reality is that we are shutting down their corruption shops," Sachdeva said.

Citing the probe findings, Sachdeva alleged that between February 2023 and December 2023, an attempt was made to wrongfully gain Rs 4.63 crore through two clinics alone.

"They must explain how much kickback they received," he said, demanding transparency from AAP leaders.

He further alleged that 12,457 tests were conducted without any phone numbers being recorded, even though providing a contact number is mandatory. “In 26,000 test reports, the phone number mentioned was ‘0000000000'".

"Additionally, 1,000 patients were registered with fake numbers, while 25,000 patients were assigned the same number," he claimed.

“If we are investigating corruption, why is AAP worried? They should prepare answers instead of panicking,” Sachdeva said.

Referring to the alleged irregularities in clinic rents, he said if a Re 1-rent facility was being charged Rs 10 per unit, they would seek clarification on it. The BJP is fighting against corruption, and the AAP must be ready to explain their misdeeds, he said.

Sachdeva also criticised Delhi minister Atishi while responding to her questions about the BJP's "promise" to roll out Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women by March 8 -- celebrated as International Women's Day.

"Before questioning us, they should explain why the Punjab government (AAP) has not been paying the promised monthly allowance to women for the last 37 months," he said.

He assured that the BJP government is working according to rules, and "cleaning up the mess" left behind by the AAP will take time.

"Whatever the BJP has promised will be fulfilled. Just wait till tomorrow (Saturday)," he added.

The BJP had made a Rs 2,500 monthly assistance promise to women during the Delhi Assembly elections, surpassing the AAP's offer of Rs 2,100. The BJP swept the polls, winning 48 out of 70 seats, reducing the AAP to 22, while the Congress failed to secure any seat