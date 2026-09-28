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Delhi BJP govt all set for first winter pollution, unveils master plan- Check key points

Sirsa said the government would strengthen its “No PUCC, No Fuel” policy as part of the wider pollution-control drive.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 04:02 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 04:02 PM IST
Delhi BJP govt all set for first winter pollution, unveils master plan- Check key points
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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Delhi BJP govt all set for first winter pollution, unveils master plan- Check key points
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