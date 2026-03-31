Delhi BJP slams ‘pink card’ misinformation, assures women of unrestricted DTC travel

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and General Secretary MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat have strongly condemned the misinformation being spread by the Aam Aadmi Party using certain video journalists regarding the women’s Pink Card in DTC buses.

The Delhi BJP President and General Secretary have appealed to the women of Delhi to remain cautious of such misinformation and to freely use their Pink Cards as per their convenience.

"It is completely false propaganda that once a Pink Card is used, it cannot be used again for one hour. Yesterday, our Mahila Morcha workers tested this by changing buses and successfully tapping the Pink Card three times within just half an hour," said Sachdeva.

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The Delhi BJP President stated that in recent days, some video journalists are being misused by Aam Aadmi Party leaders to mislead women into believing that once a Pink Card is tapped in a bus, it cannot be tapped again for the next hour.

Virendra Sachdeva said that this is completely false propaganda. Yesterday, workers of the Mahila Morcha tested this by switching buses and successfully tapping the Pink Card three times within just half an hour.

The Delhi BJP President urged women in Delhi to freely travel anywhere in the city using Pink Cards or Pink Tickets in DTC’s modern e-buses as well as other buses.

"Keeping in mind the time required to issue Pink Cards to lakhs of women, Pink Tickets will also remain available in buses for the next few months, and DTC has been instructed to organize Pink Card issuance among the women through public representatives’ offices as well," said Virendra Sachdeva.

Virendra Sachdeva stated that, considering the time required to issue Pink Cards to lakhs of women, Pink Tickets will continue to be available in buses for the next few months. DTC has also been instructed to facilitate Pink Card issuance amongst the women through the public representatives’ offices.

Virendra Sachdeva and Kamaljeet Sehrawat have strongly condemned the misinformation being spread by the Aam Aadmi Party misusing certain video journalists regarding the women’s Pink Card implemented in DTC buses.