Delhi BJP Wants Smriti Irani Or Meenakshi Lekhi Against AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj From GK Seat

Delhi Election 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit is looking to field a strong face from the Greater Kailash seat from where the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Saurabh Bhardwaj. The BJP has so far announced 59 names and 11 candidates are yet to be announced for as many seats. The BJP Delhi wants some strong contender from the seat to challenge Bhardwaj and has proposed the names of former Union ministers Smriti Irani and Meenakshi Lekhi from the seat.

While Irani contested the Lok Sabha polls from Amethi and lost, Meenakshi Lekhi was not fielded by the party in the parliamentary polls. According to the Indian Express, while the BJP leadership reportedly said that they would consider the idea, the final call is yet to be taken. However, Irani may not find a place in the Delhi polls despite high demand because of the mandatory voter requirement. Irani is a voter of Amethi and she would have had to apply before January 7 to get her vote transferred to Delhi to contest the polls, as in the case of AAP candidate Awadh Ojha. In that case, Lekhi may be among the frontrunners.

According to the report, leaders close to Irani have also brushed aside the idea saying that she is not in the race. Other two women leaders in the fray for a ticket from the high-profile GK seat are former Mayor Arti Mehra, a member of the BJP National Executive and Shikha Rai, a sitting councillor from the GK ward.

Mehra is a resident of the constituency, whereas Rai, who contested the 2020 Assembly elections from GK on a BJP ticket, lost to Bharadwaj by over 16,000 votes. Lekhi, however, is reportedly more interested in contesting from Delhi Cantonment.