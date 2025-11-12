Delhi Blast A Mistake, Real Target Was Ayodhya Ram Temple, Kashi Vishwanath, BJP & Army Offices In New Delhi, Reveals Investigation

Delhi Blast: In a major revelation related to the Delhi blast, security agencies have found that the Delhi blast happened as the terrorists panicked following the arrests of their colleagues and exposure of the Faridabad module. The investigation so far has revealed that the terrorists were planning to attack key establishments in Delhi like Sena Bhavan, Air Force office, BJP office and Parliament House road in the New Delhi area, while Ayodhya’s Ram Temple and Kashi Vishwanath Temple were on their target list. Around 1500 people have been detained so far in connection with the ongoing investigation related to Delhi terror blast.

It was also found during the investigation that the suicide bomber Dr Umar, did not have sufficient material to carry out a blast of very high intensity, and the Red Fort blast happened due to a mistake. The investigations also revealed that the terrorists had amassed a huge amount of ammonium nitrate in the last two years and explosives for Delhi blast was made during the last 30 days.

Notably, chat from one of the arrested Doctors, Shaheen, revealed that she used ‘Dawat’ word for blast and ‘Biryani’ for explosive. “Dawat ke liye biryanai taiyar hai (explosive is ready for blast),” a message was found in her chats.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has constituted a "dedicated and comprehensive" investigation team to probe the recent Delhi car blast incident-- a terrorist attack executed by a Jaish-e-Mohammad module unearthed by Indian agencies.

Agencies have cleared that the blast near the Red Fort has ultimately been linked to an incident involving some objectionable posters found in the jurisdiction of Naugam Police Post in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, following which an FIR was registered on October 19, 2025.

The NIA will also probe the role of Maulvi Irfan Ahmad Waghay, who was arrested from Shopian and Zamir Ahmad from Wakura, Ganderbal, between October 20 and 27, 2025. The investigation will also include the role of one Dr Adeel, who was arrested on November 5 from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and on November 7, 2025, an AK-56 rifle and other ammunition were seized from Anantnag Hospital.

The investigation comprises the recovery on November 8, 2025 in which additional weapons, pistols, and explosives were seized from Al-Falah Medical College. During questioning, the information surfaced about others involved in the module, leading to the arrest of a doctor named Muzammil from Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad. Based on these leads, more arrests followed, along with the seizure of a large cache of arms and explosives.

NIA investigation would expand the initial findings after a person named Madarasi, a resident of Dhauj of Faridabad, was arrested from his residence on November 9. The recovery of huge consignment of explosives weighing 2,563 kilograms on November 10 from the residence of Hafeez Mohammad Ishtiyaq, an Imam at Al-Falah Mosque and a resident of Mewat, located in Dhera Colony in Faridabad is also part of extensive probe as well as the seizure of 358 kilograms of explosive materials, detonators, and timers. In total, around 3,000 kilograms of explosive substances and bomb-making equipment were recovered from this module. (With agency inputs)