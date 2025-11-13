Delhi Blast A Terror Attack But Why India Is Shy Of Naming Pakistan? The Dilemma Of 'Act Of War' Explained

Delhi Blast: The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday declared the Delhi blast an act of terror. Despite the root of the attack being tracked to the Kashmir’s Pulwama and Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), the Narendra Modi government is yet to name Pakistan’s involvement in the case. One may recall that after Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that any future terror attack would be considered an ‘Act of War’ in the New India. Even Defence Minister Rajanth Singh reiterated the claim.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has redefined India’s policy against terrorism, which now says that any attack on Indian soil will be considered as an act of war,” said Singh while addressing the Indian Army soldiers at Badami Bagh Cantt, Srinagar on May 15, 2025.

Now, even the opposition leaders are questioning the government’s silence. “50 hours after the Delhi bomb blasts Modi govt has accepted it is an ‘Act of Terror’. But not a word on Pakistan. Is an act of terror possible in india without the involvement of Pakistan? Modi govt had said any act of terror will be seen as an act of war. But the govt’s response so far is in contrast to this vow despite links being quoted to Pakistan-based JeM. Did Mr Modi mess up India’s security game by turning deterrence on its head and has now been trapped by his own rhetoric? Modi’s ignorance and arrogance is proving costly for India. India deserves answers,” said Supriya Shrinate, Congress spokesperson.

Why Silence On Pakistan?

For a country that has long suffered from Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, the Modi government’s decision to refrain from naming Pakistan marks a clear departure from previous administrations’ approaches and signals a more cautious stance. Even though the government has officially acknowledged the Delhi blast as a terror attack, its reluctance to directly implicate Pakistan represents a shift from earlier positions.

Analysts, speaking on condition of anonymity, suggest that this departure from precedent may stem from the relatively low threshold Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set for military responses to terror incidents. They argue that explicitly naming Pakistan would heighten public expectations for retaliatory action—potentially escalating tensions and drawing India closer to the brink of war.

“The Indian government painted itself into a corner – a trap of one’s own creation...With the declaration that an act of terror is an act of war and no elaboration on this doctrine, now they are confronting the consequences of what they say – a completely foolish position, not even a policy, that is short-sighted for political gains,” Ajai Sahni, executive director of the South Asia Terrorism Portal (a platform that tracks and analyses attacks in South Asia), told Al Jazeera.

What’s Next?

With the National Security Guard (NSG) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) taking over the probe, the Modi government is unlikely to show a haste. The Indian Armed Forces have already stated that they are building on lessons learned from Operation Sindoor. The May conflict gave a reality check not only to Pakistan but also to the Indian Armed Forces. Pakistan has also reportedly been bracing for an Indian retaliation. With Indian vectors already positioned along the borders, the war is just a call away, but it all depends on how the Narendra Modi government decides to pursue the Delhi blast case.