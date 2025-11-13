Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2983738https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-blast-after-i20-ecosport-investigative-agencies-search-for-third-car-now-2983738.html
NewsIndia
DELHI RED FORT BLAST

Delhi Blast: After i20, EcoSport, Investigative Agencies Search For Third Car Now

Earlier, a Hyundai i20 exploded near the Red Fort, while an EcoSport linked to Dr Umar Mohammad went missing and was later recovered in Faridabad. Authorities are now focused on tracing the third vehicle, the Brezza.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2025, 01:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Blast: After i20, EcoSport, Investigative Agencies Search For Third Car Now Photo Credit: IANS

Following the blast near the Red Fort, investigative agencies on Thursday launched a search for another vehicle, a Maruti Brezza, and are probing the use of multiple cars by the terror module.

Earlier, a Hyundai i20 exploded near the Red Fort, while an EcoSport linked to Dr Umar Mohammad went missing and was later recovered in Faridabad. Authorities are now focused on tracing the third vehicle, the Brezza.

Sources indicated that the module had planned a series of car bombings, but their schemes were uncovered before further attacks could be carried out.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Newly emerged CCTV footage shows Dr Umar Mohammad driving the i20 in Connaught Place, Delhi, approximately five hours before the explosion near the Red Fort. According to police, he was seen on Connaught Place’s Outer Circle at around 2.05 p.m., before proceeding via Mayur Vihar to the Red Fort area.

Delhi Police confirmed that DNA tests conclusively identified Umar as the driver. His DNA samples matched 100 per cent with those of his mother and brother, confirming his presence inside the vehicle at the time of the blast. The DNA was obtained from bone fragments, teeth, and clothing recovered from the wreckage.

The explosion occurred at approximately 6.52 p.m. on 10 November, sending shockwaves across the national capital and raising concerns over a breach of the Red Fort’s high-security zone.

Following the incident, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) assumed control of the probe from the Delhi Police Special Cell. The agency has cordoned off the area and is conducting detailed forensic examinations of debris, including explosive residues, vehicle parts, and digital evidence, to uncover the full network behind the attack.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed profound grief over the loss of lives and directed that the incident be investigated with “utmost urgency” to swiftly identify and bring all “perpetrators” and “sponsors” to justice.

The Cabinet observed two minutes’ silence in memory of the victims, describing the 10 November incident as “a heinous terror incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces.”

(With IANS inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US Iran sanctions
Bullying? US Sanctions 32 Entities In 7 Nations Over Iran’s Missile Network
Mian Qayoom
J-K Police Attach Ex-Kashmir Bar Chief's Property Under UAPA
sheikh hasina interview
Yunus Betraying 1971, Erasing B’desh History While Courting Pak, Ex-PM Hasina
Delhi terror attack
Is Big Action Coming? Pakistan Loses Sleep Over India's Massive War Drill
Delhi Red Fort blast
5 Young Lives, 5 Families Torn Apart: The Human Stories Behind Delhi The Blast
NIA raids
NIA Raids 10 Locations Across Five States in Al-Qaeda Terror Case
Delhi blast
'Never Imagined She Could Be...': Ex-Husband Of Arrested Doctor Shaheen Shahid
Delhi blast
R&AW Chief Gets Additional Charge Of Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat
Delhi air pollution
Delhi Air Pollution Update: SC Seeks Reports From Punjab, Haryana
Delhi blast
Delhi Blast A Terrorist Attack, Perpetrated By Anti-National Forces: India