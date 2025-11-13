Delhi Blast: After i20, EcoSport, Investigative Agencies Search For Third Car Now

Following the blast near the Red Fort, investigative agencies on Thursday launched a search for another vehicle, a Maruti Brezza, and are probing the use of multiple cars by the terror module.

Earlier, a Hyundai i20 exploded near the Red Fort, while an EcoSport linked to Dr Umar Mohammad went missing and was later recovered in Faridabad. Authorities are now focused on tracing the third vehicle, the Brezza.

Sources indicated that the module had planned a series of car bombings, but their schemes were uncovered before further attacks could be carried out.

Newly emerged CCTV footage shows Dr Umar Mohammad driving the i20 in Connaught Place, Delhi, approximately five hours before the explosion near the Red Fort. According to police, he was seen on Connaught Place’s Outer Circle at around 2.05 p.m., before proceeding via Mayur Vihar to the Red Fort area.

Delhi Police confirmed that DNA tests conclusively identified Umar as the driver. His DNA samples matched 100 per cent with those of his mother and brother, confirming his presence inside the vehicle at the time of the blast. The DNA was obtained from bone fragments, teeth, and clothing recovered from the wreckage.

The explosion occurred at approximately 6.52 p.m. on 10 November, sending shockwaves across the national capital and raising concerns over a breach of the Red Fort’s high-security zone.

Following the incident, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) assumed control of the probe from the Delhi Police Special Cell. The agency has cordoned off the area and is conducting detailed forensic examinations of debris, including explosive residues, vehicle parts, and digital evidence, to uncover the full network behind the attack.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed profound grief over the loss of lives and directed that the incident be investigated with “utmost urgency” to swiftly identify and bring all “perpetrators” and “sponsors” to justice.

The Cabinet observed two minutes’ silence in memory of the victims, describing the 10 November incident as “a heinous terror incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces.”

(With IANS inputs)