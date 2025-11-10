Delhi Blast Alert: Is Metro Running Near Red Fort Route? Gate No 1 And 4 Exit- Entry Suspended Of Lal Quila Metro Station

Delhi Red Fort blast: Delhi was shaken by a powerful blast outside the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, following which a high alert has been issued in the entire Delhi. Following the blast in a crowded area near the Red Fort Metro Station, a high alert has also been issued in India's financial capital Mumbai.

Due to which vigilance has been increased at every nook and corner. NSG and NIA teams are about to reach the spot after the blast that took place at 6:45 pm in the country's capital.

DMRC officials haven't released any official statement yet about the incident. Delhi Metro in Red Fort area is running smoothly without disruption. Nearest metro stations to Red Fort is Lal Quila in violet line and Chandni Chowk in yellow line.

According to reports, Entry and exit from Gate Nos. 1 and 4 of the Lal Quila Metro station were immediately suspended. Commuters were asked to evacuate the premises as police carried out checks for possible secondary threats. Metro officials confirmed that services were temporarily halted in the area.

Close on the heels of arrest of suspected terror operatives from Jammu and Kashmir, Saharanpur and Faridabad, serial blasts have rocked historic Red Fort in Delhi. The explosions caused heavy fire near the monument at busiest Chandni Chowk area. Bombs reportedly went off in a vehicle near Lal Quila Metro station (near Gauri Shankar Mandir on Chandani Chowk Road). Delhi Lal Quila metro station has reportedly been cordoned off because of security and safety reasons.

An eyewitness told Zee News that he along with a group of people, had gathered near the spot for a TV debate when heavy explosions were heard, massive fire erupted. He went to the extent of claiming that he saw human flesh flying in the air. But Zee News does not independently verify the claim.

Heavy police deployment is in place, and firefighters have rushed to the spot. Officials are yet to ascertain the nature of the blast. The injured are being rushed to several hospital including LNJP hospitals. Several people are said to have died in the incident.

The Delhi Fire Department initially dispatched seven fire tenders to the spot to control the blaze. Authorities remain on high alert as investigations continue.