Delhi Blast And Its Turkey, Pakistan And Syria Connection: New Concern For India On Terror Front

Delhi Blast Probe Latest Update: The investigation into the 10 November Delhi car blast is uncovering new layers each day, with officials now tracing the suicide bomber’s movements across multiple countries. According to sources cited by the Times of India, the attacker, Dr. Umar Un Nabi, spent nearly 20 days in Turkey in 2022, where he was introduced to a Syrian terror operative on the instructions of his Pakistan-based handler. it has also come to light that Jaish-e-Mohammad operatives sent 40 videos related to bomb-making to Nabi via encrypted apps.

Syrian Operative, Turkey Meeting

According to Zee News Hindi, probe revealed that Umar, along with co-accused Dr. Muzammil Shakil Ganie and Dr. Muzaffar Rather, met the Syrian operative during their stay in Turkey. Investigators believe the arrangement was made by Ukasha, a handler from the banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad, who is thought to be hiding along the Pakistan–Afghanistan border.

Agencies are now examining what transpired during that meeting. Muzammil—arrested on Thursday along with three others, Dr. Adil Ahmed Rather, Dr. Shaheen Saeed, and Mufti Irfan Ahmed Wage—is being questioned to establish the international dimensions of the conspiracy. According to intelligence reports, all three doctors stayed in Turkey for close to 20 days.

Pak-Afghan Border

Though the trio initially travelled with the intention of meeting Ukasha himself, the accused claim the meeting never took place. Instead, the handler allegedly directed them to liaise with the Syrian operative. Meanwhile, Muzaffar reportedly travelled to Afghanistan via the UAE and is believed to have joined Al-Qaeda.

Order To Return To India

Investigators say Umar, too, wanted to enter Afghanistan but was instructed by Ukasha to return to India and carry out a “major” terror operation on behalf of Jaish-e-Mohammad. He complied and, upon returning, joined Al Falah University, where he helped build a terror module that began storing explosives for future attacks before the network was exposed.

Pakistani Handlers

According to an officer involved in the investigation, Muzammil, Adil, and Umar were in continuous contact with three Pakistani handlers—Faisal, Hashim, and Ukasha—via Telegram. These handlers allegedly provided instructions, radicalisation material, and bomb-making videos. The NIA stated on Thursday that the arrested doctors, along with Mufti Irfan from Shopian, played a central role in the Delhi terror plot and were planning a series of similar attacks across India. Earlier, the NIA had arrested Amir Rashid Ali, a plumber from Pampore, and Jaseer Bilal Wani from Qazigund. Amir had helped purchase the vehicle used in the Delhi blast and was aware of the suicide bombing plan.

Who Has Been Arrested So Far

A week before the car was bought, Umar travelled to Pampore to arrange money and then returned to Haryana with Amir. Amir stayed with him for about a week, purchased the vehicle in his own name, and returned to Pampore a few days before the blast. Jaseer is accused of being an active co-conspirator, providing technical support, including converting a drone into a rocket, for planned terror strikes. All the accused were initially held in Jammu & Kashmir Police custody. The trail began after Jaish posters were found in Nowgam, eventually uncovering a sophisticated terror module linked to radicalised doctors at Al Falah University in Faridabad.