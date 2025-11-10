Delhi Blast: BIG Revelation By Delhi Police Commissioner, Says 'Slow Moving Vehicle...'

Delhi Red Fort Blast: A blast near Gate 1 Red Fort Metro station in the national capital on Monday has shocked the nation. The incident has left eight dead and several injured.

A senior Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital official told ANI that eight people died before reaching the hospital, while seven are injured, three of them seriously.

Addressing the media personnel, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha informed that at around 6:52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light, and an explosion happened in that vehicle.

The top cop also informed that agencies, including FSL, NIA, are at the spot and the situation is being monitored.

"Today at around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged. All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here... Some people have died, and some have been injured in the incident. The situation is being monitored. The Home Minister has also called us, and information is being shared with him from time to time," he said.

Eye-witnesses said they were shocked at seeing the loss of lives and body parts.

"When we saw someone's hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can't explain it in words..." said a local to ANI.

"When we came near, we saw body parts spread on the road. No one could figure out what happened. Several cars have been damaged," another eye-witness said.

ANI reported, citing government sources, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the situation in the wake of the blast. He spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and took an update on the situation.

In addition, Union Home Minister Amit Shah immediately spoke with the Delhi Police Commissioner after the incident. Teams from the NSG, NIA, and the forensic department were rushed to the spot. The Home Minister remains in continuous touch with the IB Director regarding the Delhi incident.

