DELHI BLAST

Delhi Blast Case: Astrologer's 'Pahalgam-2' Prediction Goes Viral; Claims 'Operation Sindoor-2' To Happen In...

After a deadly car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort killed eight, astrologer Prashanth Kini’s August prediction about “Pahalgam-2” resurfaced. Kini termed the explosion a terrorist attack, while police registered a UAPA case against those involved.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2025, 02:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Blast Case: Astrologer's 'Pahalgam-2' Prediction Goes Viral; Claims 'Operation Sindoor-2' To Happen In...

Indian astrologer Prashanth Kini has been in the news for his earlier prediction about “Pahalgam-2.” In August, he had claimed that “Pahalgam-2 will happen in November and December 2025.”
Kini’s old post resurfaced online moments after a deadly blast near the Red Fort, Old Delhi.

Referring to his previous prediction following the Red Fort car blast, Kini said the explosion was “Red Fort car blast is a Terrorist Attack”, adding that “Human body parts scattered up to 300 meters away from the blast sight...!!”

 

Eight people are dead and Several injured after a blast in a car near Red Fort near Gate Number One of Delhi’s Red Fort metro station on Monday. Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with the blast under various stringent provisions, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The blast took place in a Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort Metro Station, leaving mangled bodies in the busy area. According to authorities, the Hyundai i20 car had been sold to a Pulwama resident of Jammu and Kashmir who lived in Faridabad, allegedly on forged documents.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

