Delhi Blast Case: Mehbooba Mufti Urges Agencies Not To Harass Families Of The Accused; Condemns Explosion

Delhi Blast Case: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday urged investigating agencies not to "harass" the parents of the accused arrested in connection with the recent Delhi blast and the seizure of explosives in Faridabad.

Mufti reiterated her condemnation of the blast and demanded a complete and fair investigation into the incident. She stated, "I have no words to condemn the Delhi blast. I hope a fair investigation into the matter is conducted."

Mufti mentioned that such incidents "risk bringing stigma to our religion," a point she made while expressing her deep sadness over the tragedy.

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K | On Delhi car blast, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti says, "We understand the pain of what happened in Delhi because we witnessed this bloodshed very closely for many years. I request that this investigation be conducted quickly and fairly. However, the families… pic.twitter.com/bQyy12IgRJ — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2025

She expressed concern about the potential involvement of educated individuals, such as doctors, saying it would be "very harmful for all of us" if true.

Mufti said, "The blasts that took place in Delhi were heartbreaking. Especially for those who lost their lives, it’s a tragedy beyond words. What's even more painful is that some doctors are being named. These doctors are among the most intelligent and educated; they are the brains of Jammu and Kashmir."

She added, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident in Delhi. Seeing lives lost and bodies scattered is heartbreaking. What pains me most is that such acts risk bringing stigma to our religion. If, after a fair investigation, it turns out that doctors are involved in the attack, it would be very dangerous."

She also urged the investigating agencies not to "harass" the parents of the arrested doctors in connection with the case and expressed hope that a fair investigation will be conducted.

She specifically criticized the way the families of the accused are being detained, saying, "It's not right that the accused's fathers and family members are dragged away." She urged the agencies to avoid harassing the families of the accused.