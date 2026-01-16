Delhi Blast Case: NIA Court Sends Accused Dr Shaheen, 5 Others To Judicial Custody

A special National Investigative Agency (NIA) court at Patiala House remanded six accused in the Delhi Blast case, including Dr Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan, Dr Adeel Ahmed, Jasir Bilal Wani, Dr Muzammil, and Yasir Ahmed Dar to judicial custody till February 13.

They appeared after three days of NIA custody in the Delhi blast investigation. The judicial custody for Nasir Bilal Malla, another accused in the case, has also been extended.

Duty NIA Judge Prashant Sharma sent all six accused to judicial custody after their questioning. They appeared in court following three days with NIA investigators.

NIA had requested 28 days of custody, but the judge approved judicial remand. These suspects were already in custody from last month.

On January 13, Judge Anju Bajaj Chandana gave NIA three days with Dr. Shaheen, Mufti Irfan Ahmed, Jasir Bilal Wani, Dr. Adeel Ahmed, Yasir Ahmed Dar, and Dr. Muzammil Shakeel. She noted the serious charges and investigation justified the custody.

NIA wanted more time to decode their secret messages and check new evidence from phones and devices found earlier. All six were arrested over the Red Fort blast on November 11. After questioning, they now await trial in jail.

A car bomb exploded near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10, 2025, killing 15 people and injuring over 20 in what NIA confirmed as a terrorist attack using ammonium nitrate fuel oil.

While NIA continues probing the November 10 2025, Red Fort blast. The investigations link the six accused doctors and clerics to a larger terror module with potential foreign funding and radicalisation networks targeting Delhi landmarks.

(with ANI inputs)

