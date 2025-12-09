Advertisement
DELHI BLAST CASE

Delhi Blast Case: NIA Court Sends Nasir Malla To 7-Day Custody, Extends Amir Rashid Ali's Custody

Principal District and Session Judge (Special NIA Judge) remanded Nasir Malla in seven days' NIA Custody and extended the custody of Amir Rashid Ali. The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom. 

Dec 09, 2025
NEW DELHI: Nasir Malla, a new suspect in the Delhi blast case, was remanded to 7-day NIA custody by a Special NIA court at Patiala House on Tuesday. The court also extended Amir Rashid Ali's custody for a further seven days. He was produced before the court after seven days of NIA custody had expired. Amir Rashid was arrested on November 16.

Principal District and Session Judge (Special NIA Judge) remanded Nasir Malla in seven days' NIA Custody and extended the custody of Amir Rashid Ali. The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom. A total of 15 people were killed, and over two dozen others were injured in the Delhi blast that occurred around 7 pm on November 10 in a moving Hyundai i20 car driven by one alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi.

As per the anti-terror agency, Amir Rashid Ali had come to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the car, which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to trigger the blast. NIA has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of the vehicle-borne IED as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and Assistant Professor in the General Medicine Department in Al-Falah University at Faridabad.

The anti-terror agency has also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi. The vehicle is being examined for evidence in the case, in which NIA has so far examined 73 witnesses, including those injured in the blast that rocked the national capital. Working in close coordination with Delhi Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, Uttar Pradesh Police and various sister agencies, the NIA is continuing its investigation across states.

Earlier on Monday, the Special NIA court at Patiala House Court extended the custody for four days of Delhi blast accused Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama (J-K), Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag (J-K), Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow (UP), and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian (J-K) to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). They were produced before the court after 10 days of NIA custody had expired.

