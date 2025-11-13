Delhi Blast: CCTV Captures Shocking Moment Hyundai i20 Explodes On Jam-Packed Road Near Red Fort | WATCH

Newly released CCTV footage captures the precise moment a white Hyundai i20 exploded on a busy road near Delhi's Red Fort, two days after the blast killed nine people and injured nearly two dozen others.

The footage, obtained from a traffic camera near Gate Number 1 of Red Fort Metro Station, shows the car slowly navigating through e-rickshaws, auto-rickshaws, and other vehicles before erupting into flames at around 6:52 pm on Monday. The blast caused extensive damage to nearby vehicles and buildings and sent shockwaves through the congested Old Delhi area.

#WATCH | Delhi | CCTV footage of the car blast near the Red Fort that claimed the lives of 8 people and injured many others.



Source: Delhi Police Sources pic.twitter.com/QeX0XK411G — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2025

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formally taken charge of the investigation, which the government has termed a “heinous terror act.”

The CCTV video shows the i20 inching through heavy traffic before the explosion engulfs it. Emergency services arrived quickly, but the car was reduced to charred remains. Authorities have confirmed nine fatalities, with at least twelve others injured.

Investigators have identified the vehicle as a white Hyundai i20 with registration number HR 26CE7674, believed to have been driven by Dr Umar Nabi, a 32-year-old medical professional allegedly linked to a terror module with connections to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Sources indicate that Dr Nabi purchased the i20 on 29 October from a Faridabad-based dealer named Sonu. CCTV footage reviewed by authorities shows Nabi visiting a Pollution Under Control (PUC) booth near the dealership’s Royal Car Zone complex shortly after the purchase.

After obtaining the PUC certificate, Nabi reportedly drove the car to Al-Falah Medical College, parking it next to a Swift Dzire belonging to Dr Muzammil Shakeel, who has since been arrested in connection with the seizure of 2,900 kg of explosives. Shakeel’s vehicle was registered in the name of Dr Shaheen Saeed, a doctor from Lucknow who was also taken into custody for alleged terror links.

Surveillance cameras later tracked the Hyundai i20 across Delhi, including Connaught Place and Mayur Vihar, before it arrived at the Sunehri Masjid parking lot in Chandni Chowk at 3:19 pm on the day of the attack. Footage shows a man, believed to be Nabi, resting his hand on the car window frame. The vehicle remained parked for over three hours before exiting towards Netaji Subhash Marg, the road adjacent to the Red Fort, where it detonated amidst slow-moving evening traffic.

Security agencies have described the blast as part of a “white-collar terror module” involving several medical professionals trained in Jammu and Kashmir. Dr Umar Nabi, suspected to be the ringleader, is believed to have died in the explosion.

Two associates, Dr Muzammil Shakeel and Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, were arrested earlier this week by Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana police. Their detention led to the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosives, assault rifles, and ammunition. Another accused, Dr Shaheen Saeed, was apprehended in Lucknow and is alleged to have been working to establish a women’s wing of JeM within India.

(With agency inputs)